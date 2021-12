The internet is buzzing with speculation after social media detectives went into full-swing to figure out if Lil Baby and Saweetie might be an item. On Sunday (Nov. 28), Grammy-nominated Saweetie posted a carousel of images to her Instagram page, captioned, "icy dump ❄️✨‍♀️✨." Within the dump was a photo of the Bay Area rapper sitting on what appears to be a man's lap. The man's face, however, could not been seen, only his pants leg and boots.

