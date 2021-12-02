ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To the beach! Spain opens its borders to tourists and cruise ships

By Neha Singh
worldrepublicnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpain kicked off its summer tourist season on Monday by welcoming vaccinated visitors from most countries as well as visitors from Europe who can prove they are not infected with the coronavirus. It has also reopened its ports to stopovers by cruise ships. Unvaccinated travelers from the 27 countries...

