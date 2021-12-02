To the beach! Spain opens its borders to tourists and cruise ships

When Spanish rescuers reached the boat drifting off the Canary Islands after days lost at sea, the scene was shocking: they found seven bodies and dozens of survivors, three of whom would later die. The boat had set off from Dakhla in Western Sahara with 62 North Africans on board, but the attempt to reach the islands cost 10 people their lives. For Salvamento Maritimo lifeboat crews working one of the most dangerous migrant routes to Europe, such scenes are common as increasing numbers leave the African coast in small wooden boats in the hope of reaching the Spanish archipelago off the northwestern coast of Morocco. "There's been very bad weather over the past 10 days so any boat that has set sail is probably in danger," says Manuel Capa, a crew member with Salvamento, Spain's civilian coastguard service.

