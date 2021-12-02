Georgia-Alabama: TV, online, radio information

No. 6-ranked Calhoun squared off with No. 9-ranked Blessed Trinity eight weeks after beating the Titans 32-27 in the regular season, and the Yellow Jackets came away with another win — this time by a margin of 24-7 — to advance to the state finals for the first time since 2017 and the first time ever as a Class 5A program. Calhoun dominated the first half, taking a 21-0 lead late in the second with Christian Lewis’ third touchdown pass of the night and second in a row to Cole Speer (his first went to Emaree Winston in the opening frame). On defense, the Yellow Jackets held Blessed Trinity to a missed 37-yard field goal attempt in the first, Quin Smith hauled in an interception in between the two Lewis-to-Speer connections, and Mason Green and Peyton Law registered a sack and a fumble recovery respectively on back-to-back plays to close out the half.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 13 HOURS AGO