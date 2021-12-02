Georgia-Alabama: TV, online, radio information

What’s really riding on the Class 3A high school football semifinal matchups Friday? Let’s look. Appling County, in some form or fashion, has been playing football since the 1930s. Since being known as “Appling County High School” in 1952 under head coach West Thomas, the Pirates have played a lot of football. But Appling’s semifinal road trip to Cedar Grove provides the Pirates a chance for their first-ever berth in a championship game. Appling came close in 1999 under head coach Bob Griffith before losing 30-7 in the 2A semifinals to Cartersville. In 2011, under head coach J.T. Pollock, the Pirates lost to Calhoun 51-14 in the semifinals. Last season, in Rick Tomberlin’s final year as head coach, the Pirates lost 31-13 in the quarterfinals to Greater Atlanta Christian. The Pirates are 12-1 this season and coming off playoff victories against Johnson-Savannah (42-8), Cherokee Bluff (34-20) and Thomson (21-7). It will be a first-time matchup with a Cedar Grove program under first-year coach John Adams.
