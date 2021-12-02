ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia-Alabama: TV, online, radio information

By David Wellham
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 1 day ago
Georgia and Alabama are set to meet in the SEC Championship game for the second time in the past season and the third in a 10-year span. Besides the SEC championship, the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff is at stake for Georgia, and a spot in the playoff...

Georgia Tech faces North Carolina in coach Hubert Davis’ ACC debut

In his six seasons at Georgia Tech, coach Josh Pastner has enjoyed two of his more significant moments at the expense of North Carolina. He will share another Sunday, when the Tar Heels visit McCamish Pavilion in the ACC opener for both teams (3 p.m., ESPN2). It will be the first conference game for North Carolina coach Hubert Davis, who replaced Roy Williams after his highly successful 18-year run with the Tar Heels.
Class 3A Blog: An historic look at the final four playoff programs

What’s really riding on the Class 3A high school football semifinal matchups Friday? Let’s look. Appling County, in some form or fashion, has been playing football since the 1930s. Since being known as “Appling County High School” in 1952 under head coach West Thomas, the Pirates have played a lot of football. But Appling’s semifinal road trip to Cedar Grove provides the Pirates a chance for their first-ever berth in a championship game. Appling came close in 1999 under head coach Bob Griffith before losing 30-7 in the 2A semifinals to Cartersville. In 2011, under head coach J.T. Pollock, the Pirates lost to Calhoun 51-14 in the semifinals. Last season, in Rick Tomberlin’s final year as head coach, the Pirates lost 31-13 in the quarterfinals to Greater Atlanta Christian. The Pirates are 12-1 this season and coming off playoff victories against Johnson-Savannah (42-8), Cherokee Bluff (34-20) and Thomson (21-7). It will be a first-time matchup with a Cedar Grove program under first-year coach John Adams.
ATLANTA, GA
Friday night semifinals roundup

No. 6-ranked Calhoun squared off with No. 9-ranked Blessed Trinity eight weeks after beating the Titans 32-27 in the regular season, and the Yellow Jackets came away with another win — this time by a margin of 24-7 — to advance to the state finals for the first time since 2017 and the first time ever as a Class 5A program. Calhoun dominated the first half, taking a 21-0 lead late in the second with Christian Lewis’ third touchdown pass of the night and second in a row to Cole Speer (his first went to Emaree Winston in the opening frame). On defense, the Yellow Jackets held Blessed Trinity to a missed 37-yard field goal attempt in the first, Quin Smith hauled in an interception in between the two Lewis-to-Speer connections, and Mason Green and Peyton Law registered a sack and a fumble recovery respectively on back-to-back plays to close out the half.
HIGH SCHOOL
Cedar Grove 27, Appling County 6

Sophomore quarterback Jamar Graham’s three second-half touchdown passes propelled No. 6 Cedar Grove (11-3) to a 27-6 victory over No. 5 Appling County (12-2) in the Class 3A semifinals at Buck Godfrey Stadium on Friday night. The momentum shifted early in the second quarter when Appling County, leading 3-0, fumbled...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Braves Report podcast: The lockout is here

MLB owners have locked out the players and the potential for a long, dark winter has arrived for baseball fans. In this episode of the Braves Report Podcast from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Braves beat reporter Gabe Burns and Jay Black look at why neither side seems ready to budge on money issues, how and expanded post-season would look and the small moves Atlanta has already made.
