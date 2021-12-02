NFL Picks Week 13: A Four-Gone Conclusion

Thanksgiving 2021 is one to forget for fans of the New Orleans Saints. After many fans stuffed their turkeys with sides and trimmings, they got to witness their Saints get stuffed by the Buffalo Bills 31-6. To make matters worse, former Saints quarterback great Drew Brees was in attendance calling the game, albeit not as the signal caller the Saints need him to be, but as a color commentator for NBC. His presence there only exacerbates the angst in Saints fans during this current stretch of putrid quarterback play just how fortunate we were to witness Brees’ greatness all these years. He was there to receive all the love and adoration so deservedly belonging to him for his tenure here as he was to be honored at halftime, though not many got to see it. He was honored, but NBC decided instead to show a replay about the generosity Bills quarterback Josh Allen shows to others. While that might be admirable, NBC should have maybe cut the game short for Saints fans and have Brees’ halftime celebration be the thing that Saints fans could be happy about that night. TV programming choices withstanding, here are a couple takeaways I had from the game on Thursday night.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO