NFL Picks Week 13: A Four-Gone Conclusion

By Wallace Delery
canalstreetchronicles.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints face the rival Dallas Cowboys in the Caesars Superdome on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are coming into this game on losing streaks, Dallas on a two-game skid, and the Saints on a dreadful four-game slide. Winning this game could keep the Saints’ season afloat while a...

www.canalstreetchronicles.com

canalstreetchronicles.com

NFL Picks Week 12: Home For The Holiday

The New Orleans Saints host the Buffalo Bills in the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night. There hasn't been much to be thankful for from the Saints this season. The sense of hope, the sense of fun, the sense that the Saints may very well be a contender have been dwindling as the season has gone on. All of this has had Who Dat Nation feeling less than thankful on this holiday, but a win over Buffalo in the Dome will really have us all giving thanks.
The Falcoholic

NFL Week 12 game picks and predictions

Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season is here, which means it’s time for Thanksgiving! Thursday features a decidedly mixed bag of games, with Bears at Lions looking like a snoozer but better matchups in Raiders at Cowboys and Bills at Saints later in the day. There’s also an awesome Rams at Packers matchup on Sunday to look forward to.
