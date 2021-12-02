ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Participate in Hospitality Industry Study Reviewing Inclusion Practices on Management Teams

Consider assisting a Ph.D. student from the Conrad Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management at the University of Houston in her dissertation study. is asking hospitality leaders to...

Government Technology

2021 Award for Sustainability in Healthcare Management Education and Practice

The idea behind Kyosei is that all people, regardless of race, religion or culture, should be harmoniously working and living together for the common good. Canon Solutions America is committed to that ideal and actively seeks out similar organizations. Well, look no further than the University of Washington Master of...
EDUCATION
mediavillage.com

LGBT+ Inclusion in the Hospitality Industry with Gary Murakami (PODCAST)

In this episode of our LGBT+ Advancing podcast I talk with Gary Murakami, Vice President of Sales and Industry Relations with Teneo Hospitality Group. Gary, who is widely regarded as one of the leading experts in the Hospitality, Hotel and Convention Management industry, has worked with such globally recognized and respected companies as MGM Resorts International, Marriott/Ritz-Carlton, Hyatt Hotels & Resorts and Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts. In this interview he talks about his decades of experience in this dynamic profession and the necessity of LGBT+ inclusion in the hospitality industry, including an exclusive on where it is heading. What’s to come? Tune in to find out!
SOCIETY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

3 Practices for Better Category Management

Category management involves strategically developing, assessing and monitoring procurement and supplier performance in specific supplier categories. In leading organizations, teams responsible for supplier management collect market intelligence, develop sourcing strategies and plan supplier relationship management programs for each category. These teams then create strategic road maps to outline strategies and initiatives that address both short- and long-term challenges. Strategic road maps tie back to business goals to ensure that procurement is aligned and delivering what the organization needs.
ECONOMY
Searchengine Journal

Hospitality SEO Best Practices For 2022 & Beyond

Travel and tourism have been extremely competitive in recent years, with hotels and chains competing against online travel agencies (OTAs) and booking sites in increasingly rich search results. Now, the industry has also been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and is still feeling heavy repercussions. There are signs of...
INDUSTRY
hackernoon.com

6 Vertical Marketing Best Practices for the Tech Industry

In a recent Emissary survey of executive-level tech buyers, 85% of recent, major tech purchases included a non-technical buyer with major influence over the final decision. A strong strategy using vertical marketing best practices can help reach these cross-functional buyers, drive inbound leads, and help solution providers differentiate themselves in crowded markets. The best tech marketers create this balance by doing extensive research on verticals before nailing down the audience, message, and delivery. The key to everything is personalization.
ECONOMY
wealthmanagement.com

The Best Practices of Today's Top Wealth Management Teams

“What are some of the best practices you’re seeing of top wealth management teams?” asked Johann, a senior partner of one of the teams participating in a group coaching session. A good question that becomes even more revealing when you learn that Johann’s team was already a “top team” by most standards. It’s a perfect example of the best working to get better.
ECONOMY
itprotoday.com

4 Data Management Best Practices for Developers

What do developers need to know about data management? Your first thought may be: not much. After all, developers typically write applications. Figuring out how to store, secure, integrate, transform and govern data is a task that usually falls to engineers who specialize in data management. But developers can make the jobs of data engineers easier--and improve outcomes for users and the business as a whole--by adhering to some core data management best practices when it comes to data management.
SOFTWARE
hotelnewsresource.com

Topic - Successful Hotel Operations

Guest Satisfaction Scores Remained Flat From 2020, Study Shows. Ask any business owner what the primary marker of a successful operation is, and they will likely share the same answer - profit. In the case of hospitality, hoteliers aren’t only focused on achieving the ideal guest experience; they’re also continually searching for ways to increase their bottom line.
INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Acrolinx’s Pioneering State of Inclusivity Reports Reveal How Major Industries Use Inclusive Language in Web Content

95 percent of companies have inclusive language issues in their website content, with all companies analyzed having at least 100 clarity issues. Inclusive language has become a priority (and often executive sponsored) initiative for many leading enterprises, but there’s little data to show the inclusive and clear nature of their public-facing content. Acrolinx is pioneering work into the state of inclusivity at large organizations highlights major findings: 95 percent of companies analyzed have inclusive language issues on their websites, while 100 percent have over 100 clarity issues, with 89 percent having over 1000 issues.
INTERNET
hotelnewsresource.com

Hotel Operators Evolve Process of Adapting to Guests' Needs - CoStar

As the global hotel industry continues on a path of recovery, hoteliers are adapting each day to streamline operations while maintaining an adequate level of service and attracting and retaining the talent to deliver that guest satisfaction. Here are some of the highlights from Hotel News Now coverage over the...
INDUSTRY
targetedonc.com

Implications of the CLEAR Study in mRCC to Clinical Practice

Chung-Han Lee, MD, PhD: The CLEAR study is a positive phase 3 clinical trial for patients with treatment-naïve metastatic kidney cancer. Based on the results of the CLEAR study, the combination of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab received regulatory approval for this treatment population. When we think about postregulatory approval, then there are guideline recommendations. Lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab is a category 1 preferred agent for patients with either favorable intermediate or poor risk, so essentially all the risk categories for RCC [renal cell carcinoma]. Putting that in the broader context of the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] Guidelines, for patients with favorable-risk disease, most of the regimens that have a category 1 designations and for favorable risk in the preferred category are TKI [tyrosine kinase inhibitor]–I/O [immuno-oncology] combinations, including lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab, axitinib plus pembrolizumab, and cabozantinib plus nivolumab. For intermediate and poor-risk patients, regimens that have category 1 preferred designations include the TKI–I/O combinations, including lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab, axitinib plus pembrolizumab, cabozantinib plus nivolumab, but also anti CTLA4plus PD-1 with the combination of ipilimumab plus nivolumab. This forms strong evidence for each approach.
CANCER
The Daily World

Home Doctor: Practical Medicine for Every Household Review

Home Doctor: Practical Medicine for Every Household is a 304-page book featuring natural health solutions. In the book, readers will discover medical supplies they need in their house, natural medicine alternatives, and organic painkillers that grow in their backyard, among other natural treatment plans. Does Home Doctor live up to...
HEALTH
itprotoday.com

Don't Neglect Patch Management Best Practices

Patch management is an essential task that nonetheless is all too easy to neglect. And, even if an organization is diligent about its patch management, there is a big difference between doing patch management and doing it well. This article outlines six patch management best practices. 1. Create a comprehensive...
SOFTWARE
bizjournals

Scottsdale golf management company names diversity, equity and inclusion director

The company's new director of diversity, equity and inclusion brings a long background in the golf world to the role. The new director will work with a special council formed by the company in 2020 to make impacts in this area through the key areas of talent acquisition and retention, mentoring and advocacy, and education and communication.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Essence

Black Job Applicant Says He Was Denied Employment Only After Refusing To Cut His Locs

Jeffrey Thornton appears to be the first person to invoke the CROWN Act, which prohibits employment discrimination based on hair texture and natural protective hairstyles. Despite calls from employers that they’re struggling to find workers during the pandemic, it has seemingly maintained obstacles for Black applicants trying to find work themselves.
HAIR CARE
TheConversationAU

Autistic people need a greater say in where NZ's autism research funding is spent – here’s a way forward

Research has tremendous potential to help the estimated 93,000 autistic New Zealanders live the lives they want to live. The trouble is, funding for autism research is currently skewed away from the areas autistic people themselves say would be most useful. When asked what future autism research should be prioritised, autistic people and autism communities often point to the need for support and services in education, health and well-being across all ages. Yet we found a staggering two-thirds of funding for autism research awarded in Aotearoa New Zealand has been invested in projects that seek to understand biological differences associated with...
EDUCATION

