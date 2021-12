Cult-fave Cold Mountain turns 25—now how to get your hands on one…. It’s like taking you to the mountain and saying this is what you can’t have… Come holiday season, if you ever wanted your cold one to be a Cold Mountain then you know. The cult-following spiced winter ale by NC’s Highland Brewing Co. in Asheville (billed as the pioneer of the mountain town’s now booming craft beer scene) released annually around the region in mid-November can be all but impossible to hunt down in town. Now feting its 25th anniversary with a brand-new chill look (NTM the brewer’s weekend long frothy release fest), the ever-elusive bleak-beating brew is no doubt in even higher demand.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO