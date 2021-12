Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab saw its SPAC-directed IPO debut plunge on first day of trading on the NASDAQ, to less than $9. Grab, a Southeast Asian tech company and ride-hailing platform, had a severely underperforming IPO debut on the NASDAQ. The Singapore-headquartered company had gone public earlier on Thursday as the largest-ever to close a SPAC merger and go public. Grab merged with Altimeter Growth Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) created by US investment firm Altimeter Capital.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO