Basketball

D-League Daily Leaders

 4 days ago

FIC (Floor Impact Counter): A formula to encompass all aspects of the box score into a single statistic. The...

The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Sunday's Paige Bueckers News

The basketball world collectively held its breath on Sunday afternoon when Connecticut women’s basketball Paige Bueckers went down to the ground with an apparent non-contact injury. Bueckers had to be helped off the floor with less than a minute to play in No. 2 UConn’s 73–54 win over No. 24...
BASKETBALL
RealGM

Dunc'd On: Agent Todd Ramasar, CEO of Life Sports Agency

Click to subscribe via RSS feed or iTunes. Todd Ramasar represents Pascal Siakam, Kevon Looney, Josh Primo, and Thomas Bryant among other NBA and international players. We discuss his path to this point, what his pitch is when recruiting players, how he works with an organization when a client isn’t getting as much playing time as he’d like, his own philosophy when it comes to players changing agents, the effect of new NIL rules, and much more.
NBA
Yardbarker

The 'NBA league leaders in assists per game' quiz

Last season, the Phoenix Suns made an improbable run to the NBA Finals. This season they might be even better. On Tuesday night, Chris Paul had 15 points and 11 assists and led Phoenix to a 104-96 victory over the red-hot Golden State Warriors. It was the 17th straight win for the Suns, which ties a franchise record. The team did not lose a game in November, and now the Suns look like the best team in the Association. Paul was always widely regarded as the best pure point guard in the league, but this may be the first time in his illustrious 17-season career that he has the perfect team built around him. We're still a long way from the NBA Finals, but this season Paul is doing all he can to rewrite the narrative that he can't win the big one.
NBA
RealGM

Thaddeus Young: Right Now, Spurs Situation Not Ideal For Me

Thaddeus Young has averaged nearly 30 minutes per game in his NBA career. This season, Young has seen his playing time cut in half. The veteran forward isn't happy about that situation either. “Right now, this situation is not ideal for me,” Young said. “I’ve never been in a situation...
NBA
RealGM

Hollinger & Duncan: Organization Rankings 2021-22: Mid-Tier

John and Nate rank their mid-tier organizations in the NBA, with some interesting disagreements on the Bucks, Wizards, Bulls, Suns, and Knicks among others. Which owner and front office would we want working for our favorite team if we were fans?. Plus, we eliminate a team from the playoffs. Nate’s...
NBA
RealGM

Coby White Tests Positive For COVID-19

Coby White has tested positive for COVID-19. White returned from offseason shoulder surgery in mid-November and has played in nine games this season, averaging 6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.6 minutes per game. With the Chicago Bulls adding Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso in the offseason, White's...
NBA
RealGM

Blazers Fire Neil Olshey, Promote Joe Cronin On Interim Basis

The Portland Trail Blazers have fired Neil Olshey as general manager and president of basketball operations. Olshey was hired by the Blazers in 2012 and the team became a consistent playoff team, reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2019. Olshey was under investigation for workplace misconduct and Portland found that...
NBA
RealGM

Nuggets To Sign Davon Reed Using Hardship Exception

The Denver Nuggets will sign Davon Reed of the G League's Grand Rapids Gold using the hardship exception. Reed was a 2017 second round pick and has played two seasons in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers.
NBA
RealGM

Heat, Bulls Each Lose Second Round Pick Following NBA's Tampering Investigation

The NBA has announced that the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls will each lose their next available second round pick over findings into early contact before the free agency period. The Heat acquired Kyle Lowry in a sign-and-trade, while the Bulls similarly acquired Lonzo Ball in a sign-and-trade. In a...
NBA
RealGM

Dunc'd On: Ryan McDonough

Click to subscribe via RSS feed or iTunes. Former Suns GM Ryan McDonough joins. Topics: what teams are looking at during this point in the season, what the Lakers and Nets need to get better this year, how the Sixers and Nets have navigated the Simmons and Kyrie situations, plus potentially shortening the schedule and a way to deal with players making trade requests early in their contracts.
NBA
RealGM

Marc Eversley, Scott Perry Expected To Become Candidates To Run Blazers

Marc Eversley and Scott Perry are expected to be two of the candidates to run the front office of the Portland Trail Blazers following the dismissal of Neil Olshey. Eversley is currently general manager of the Chicago Bulls. Eversley previously worked for the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
RealGM

Padres, Nick Martinez Agree Upon Four-Year, $20M Deal

The San Diego Padres have agreed to a four-year, $20 million deal with right-hander Nick Martinez, according to sources. Martinez's deal includes opt-outs after his first and second year. The 31-year-old spent the past four seasons in Japan. He previously played four seasons in the Major Leagues, all with the...
MLB
RealGM

Bam Adebayo To Undergo Surgery For Torn Ligament In Right Thumb

Bam Adebayo has suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday's game and will undergo surgery. Adebayo's timeline for return will be determined following the surgery. Adebayo is averaging 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 18 games this season for the Miami Heat.
NBA
RealGM

Chris Taylor Returns To Dodgers On Four-Year, $60M Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reached an agreement on a four-year, $60 million deal with Chris Taylor, according to sources. The contract includes a club option for a fifth season. Taylor, 31, earned his first All-Star selection with the Dodgers in 2021, hitting .254 with 20 home runs, 73 RBIs...
MLB
RealGM

Devin Booker Leaves Game In First Half With Hamstring Injury

Devin Booker left Tuesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors in the first half with a hamstring injury. Booker appeared to suffer the injury on a drive to the basket in which he was fouled by Otto Porter. Booker had 10 points in 15 minutes before leaving...
NBA
RealGM

Davon Reed Signs With Nuggets, Plays 24 Minutes In Debut

It didn't take very long for Davon Reed to have an impact after signing with the Denver Nuggets. Reed signed with Denver on Saturday morning and played 24 minutes in their game at the New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Nuggets signed Reed via the hardship exemption. Because Denver...
NBA
RealGM

Dunc'd On: Seth Partnow, Author of The Midrange Theory

Click to subscribe via RSS feed or iTunes. Seth Partnow joins to discuss his book The Midrange Theory, how “real” the 2020 and 2021 seasons were, the changing NBA environment this year and which teams are helped and hurt, plus how to communicate with non-dorks. With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA)....
NBA

