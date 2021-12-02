D-League Daily Leaders

Last season, the Phoenix Suns made an improbable run to the NBA Finals. This season they might be even better. On Tuesday night, Chris Paul had 15 points and 11 assists and led Phoenix to a 104-96 victory over the red-hot Golden State Warriors. It was the 17th straight win for the Suns, which ties a franchise record. The team did not lose a game in November, and now the Suns look like the best team in the Association. Paul was always widely regarded as the best pure point guard in the league, but this may be the first time in his illustrious 17-season career that he has the perfect team built around him. We're still a long way from the NBA Finals, but this season Paul is doing all he can to rewrite the narrative that he can't win the big one.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO