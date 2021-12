We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When the temperatures drop, there’s nothing better than curling up into a ball with a ridiculously thick, plush blanket with the thermostat cranked all the way up… at least to me. You see, despite growing up in the northeast all my life, and having experienced more snowstorms that I can count, I AM NOT a cold weather fan. So during the months where beaches and sunshine are far out of reach, I like to keep my indoor habitat rather cozy. This makes it all the more surprising that I hadn’t sooner discovered the wonder that is the electric blanket. And after trying the Beautyrest electric plush throw during a visit to a cousin’s house, I’m forever changed.

