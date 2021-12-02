Information on Lord of the Rings: Gollum to be revealed at The Game Awards

A new Lord of the Rings board game is coming soon, which recreates one of the most iconic fights from Fellowship of the Ring. Games Workshop, best known as the publisher of Warhammer 40,000, recently announced Battle in Balin's Tomb, a skirmish board game for two or more players. The game is being released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Fellowship of the Ring, the first in Peter Jackson's Academy Award-winning trilogy of movies. Battle in Balin's Tomb recreates the famed battle between the Fellowship, a group of goblins, and one infamous cave troll in the depths of the Mines of Moria. Battle in Balin's Tomb includes miniatures of all nine members of the Fellowship, a cave troll miniature, and 12 Moria goblins. It's unclear what the exact rules are for the game, but it appears to use specialized dice that determine hits and misses, along with each character having some sort of custom card (which likely means custom stats and abilities for named characters).

