Gary Jones named to manage Triple A Toledo Mud Hens

Golden Hawk linebacker Justice Jones closed out his storied Mid-Prairie career on the field with a big accolade this week from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Coaches Association. Jones, a senior, was named third team all-state in class 2A. A three year starter on the Mid-Prairie defense, Jones led the Hawks in tackles with 69 and a half this year. He led the Golden Hawk defense in tackles in each of his varsity seasons. He also accounted for 13 tackles for loss in 2021, 10th most in class 2A and a pair of sacks. Jones forced two turnovers on the season, intercepting a pass and recovering a fumble. He ended his Golden Hawk career with 267 career tackles, tying him for second in Mid-Prairie history with Reid Miller and just two behind Adam Kos’ school record 269 stops.

JONES COUNTY, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO