MLB

Gary Jones named to manage Triple A Toledo Mud Hens

Detroit News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis will be a different job, as Triple A Toledo history goes, for a new Mud Hens manager named Gary Jones, who Thursday was named Toledo’s newest baseball skipper following the dismissal of former Mud Hens manager, Tom Prince. What’s unique — in a historical context -— is that...

The Spun

Carlos Correa Makes Official Decision On Qualifying Offer

Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over. The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive...
MLB
golaurens.com

Gary named Laurens County Touchdown Club Player of the Week

The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Clinton High School senior RB/LB Jykorie Gary is their Player of the Week for Week 13. The Clinton Red Devils were defeated Friday Night by the Daniel Lions 52-7 in the third round of the State 3A State Football Play-Offs. The loss to Daniel concludes the Red Devils season. Clinton finishes the year 11-2 overall.
WCVB

Former Red Sox World Series champion, Gold Glover to return to Boston

BOSTON — A former Boston Red Sox outfielder known for his spectacular catches but perhaps less than stellar at bats is returning to Fenway Park, the team announced late Wednesday night. The Red Sox announced they had acquired outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. along with minor league infielders Alex Binelas and...
MLB
sportstallatl.com

Report: The Braves doubled a Marlins bid for a priority Free Agent

As MLB Trade Rumors reported it, the Braves coughed up a lot of money for one of the only viable options at catcher on the free-agent market:. According to their sources, the Marlins were in on new Braves catcher Manny Pina before the Braves doubled the money Miami offered:. Pina...
MLB
midutahradio.com

Dillon Jones Named Big Sky Player of the Week

OGDEN, Utah-Tuesday, Weber State sophomore point guard Dillon Jones has been named the Big Sky Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the week. Jones, a native of Columbia, S.C., helped the Wildcats to a 3-0 record at the Jersey Mike’s Classic this past week with victories over Massachusetts, Ball State and Green Bay.
kciiradio.com

Jones Named All-State

Golden Hawk linebacker Justice Jones closed out his storied Mid-Prairie career on the field with a big accolade this week from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Coaches Association. Jones, a senior, was named third team all-state in class 2A. A three year starter on the Mid-Prairie defense, Jones led the Hawks in tackles with 69 and a half this year. He led the Golden Hawk defense in tackles in each of his varsity seasons. He also accounted for 13 tackles for loss in 2021, 10th most in class 2A and a pair of sacks. Jones forced two turnovers on the season, intercepting a pass and recovering a fumble. He ended his Golden Hawk career with 267 career tackles, tying him for second in Mid-Prairie history with Reid Miller and just two behind Adam Kos’ school record 269 stops.
flohockey.tv

Toledo's Berry Named ECHL Player Of The Week

Matt Berry of the Toledo Walleye is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 15-21. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor. Berry scored three goals, added three assists and was a +5 in two games against Iowa last week.
KMBC.com

Chris Jones named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chris Jones has been named the official AFC Defensive Player of the Week, following a dominant performance against the Dallas Cowboys. Jones totaled three and a half sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, five tackles and a tipped ball in 19-9 victory. After Sunday’s win,...
Quad-Cities Times

Bandits' Widger named top minors manager

Shortly after the Quad Cities River Bandits won the High-A Central League championship in September, manager Chris Widger suggested the players he worked with this season made his job "easy." The work that Widger did in guiding Quad Cities to a league-best 77-41 record that included finishing the season with...
Detroit News

'A turning point': With Javy Báez aboard, Tigers ready to make their move

Detroit — The seeds of the Tigers’ infatuation with Javier Báez — well, for general manager Al Avila, anyway — may have been sown back in 2018. Avila, as the club was entering the full tear-down phase of the rebuild, was with the team for a two-game series at Wrigley Field that August.
