Must Read: New Report Highlights Supply Chain Crisis's Effect on Fashion, Tanya Taylor Launches Nail Polish

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday. These were the big winners at the 2021 Fashion Awards. At the 2021 Fashion Awards on Monday night, Designer of the Year went to Kim Jones for his work at Dior Men and Fendi; LVMH Prize winner Nensi Dojaka took home the BFC Foundation Award; Simone Rocha was honored with the Independent British Brand Award; Dylan Jones got the Special Recognition Award for Culture Commentary; and cSapphire was recognized with the Fashion Award for Metaverse Design. Tommy Hilfiger received the Outstanding Achievement Award, Ibrahim Kamara the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator and Gucci's Alessandro Michele the Trailblazer Award. Then, 15 individuals were highlighted as Leaders of Change by the British Fashion Council: Jones, Michele, Virgil Abloh, Demna Gvasalia, Jonathan Anderson, Bethany Williams, Gabriela Hearst, Phoebe English, Priya Ahluwalia, Stella McCartney, Edward Enninful, Harris Reed, Kenya Hunt, Samuel Ross and Telfar Clemens. {Fashionista Inbox}
