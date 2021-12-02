ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must Read: New Report Highlights Supply Chain Crisis's Effect on Fashion, Tanya Taylor Launches Nail Polish

By Ana Colón
Cover picture for the articleThese are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday. Business of Fashion's annual State of Fashion report highlights potential impact of the supply chain crisis on the industry's pandemic recovery. On Thursday, Business of Fashion published its 2022 State of Fashion report with McKinsey & Company, which looks...

NYLON

Saweetie’s Nail Polish Of Choice Costs $2

Is there anyone more in demand at the moment than Saweetie? As we await her debut album, she just released her latest single, “Icy Chain”, and performed it on Saturday Night Live. She’s been in attendance at every major red carpet event of 2021. She’s even had her own McDonald’s meal. (It included “Saweetie ’n Sour” sauce, naturally.) A huge beauty lover, Saweetie was also recently named a global ambassador for MAC Cosmetics, and in addition, she’s an ambassador and frequent collaborator with SinfulColors nail polish — a brand she’s loved since high school. Above all else, she’s also done it all looking absolutely glamorous. Over Zoom, she opened up to NYLON about what goes into keeping up with all of her showstopping appearances.
SKIN CARE
fashionista.com

The 19 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in November

We're inching closer to the end of the year, which means we at Fashionista are taking stock of our closets and thinking about the items that will get us through winter and the holiday party season. For some of us, that meant growing our collection of outerwear (think a cool quilted Telfar coat) and picking out festive garments (plush velvet dress, anyone?). Others finally purchased their wishlist-topping items as early gifts to themselves.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

Edite Is Hiring A Sales Assistant In New York, NY

Edite is looking for a sales assistant reporting to the Sales Account Executive. The ideal candidate will be a highly organized, growth-driven, and team player. This role will assist in the day-to-day operations of our sales team and include coverage on domestic business. Primary Responsibilities:. Manage Order Entry. Coordinate and...
fashionista.com

Must Read: Here Are the 2021 Fashion Award Winners, Designers Pay Tribute to Virgil Abloh at Ceremony

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday. These were the big winners at the 2021 Fashion Awards. At the 2021 Fashion Awards on Monday night, Designer of the Year went to Kim Jones for his work at Dior Men and Fendi; LVMH Prize winner Nensi Dojaka took home the BFC Foundation Award; Simone Rocha was honored with the Independent British Brand Award; Dylan Jones got the Special Recognition Award for Culture Commentary; and cSapphire was recognized with the Fashion Award for Metaverse Design. Tommy Hilfiger received the Outstanding Achievement Award, Ibrahim Kamara the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator and Gucci's Alessandro Michele the Trailblazer Award. Then, 15 individuals were highlighted as Leaders of Change by the British Fashion Council: Jones, Michele, Virgil Abloh, Demna Gvasalia, Jonathan Anderson, Bethany Williams, Gabriela Hearst, Phoebe English, Priya Ahluwalia, Stella McCartney, Edward Enninful, Harris Reed, Kenya Hunt, Samuel Ross and Telfar Clemens. {Fashionista Inbox}
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
floridanewswire.com

New men’s luxury brand North Country successfully navigates global supply chain crisis

NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec 02, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — North Country, a newly launched men’s premium clothing brand, today announced that it has successfully skirted global supply chain issues and is poised for a robust Q4 holiday shopping season. North Country’s Fall/Winter collection of authentic Portuguese flannel shirts is in-stock and ready-to-ship from New York.
BUSINESS
fashionista.com

Machine Gun Kelly Has Officially Entered the Beauty Business

We'll say it for the roughly 90 billionth time: The proliferation of celebrity beauty brands (still) shows no signs of slowing down. And as we all know, U.S. congress recently passed a law stating that every celebrity must launch a beauty brand of some kind.* (*Not actually.) On Thursday, Machine...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newbeauty.com

Machine Gun Kelly Just Launched a Nail Polish Line

Machine Gun Kelly has his own unique style. And he’s one of a handful of male singers that have been rocking nail polish both on the red carpet and in everyday life. Inspired by his personal creativity and passion for style, he is launching his own nail polish line. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gabriela Hearst
fashionista.com

Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Pillow Bags?

In 2019, San Francisco-based stylist and consultant Vivid Wu stopped by the Bottega Veneta store with the sole mission of trying on the Padded Cassette bag — a plumped-up, cushiony play on the signature intrecciato leather style for which the luxury brand is known. She fell in love with it immediately: the shape (a go-with-everything rectangle), the size (roomy enough to hold all her essentials), the style (classic with an irreverent twist) and, most importantly, how it looked on her (slung across her body, cradled in her arms, fallen from her shoulders). The only thing was, she wanted it in emerald green — her favorite color — which wasn't available in the store. She left empty-handed, but went on to buy the bag online a couple days later.
APPAREL
fashionista.com

Blackpink's Lisa Makes Her Runway Debut at Celine

It's Lalisa's world, and we're just living in it. On Friday, Celine released a short film directed by Hedi Slimane to debut its Summer 2022 collection, title "Baie des Anges." In lieu of walking down a traditional runway, models make their way through various iconic locations in Nice — down the Promenade des Anglais, around the Astronomical Observatory and outside the historic Le Negresco hotel and the Villa Masséna. The French fashion house also invited some of Slimane's muses to be a part of the cast: Kaia Gerber, Suzanne Lindon, Diana Silvers and Lalisa Manobal, a.k.a. Lisa, the Thai superstar known for performing one fourth of Blackpink, for her recent solo singles, "Lalisa" and "Money," and, among other things, for being incredibly stylish.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

'START' by WGSN Is Your One-Stop-Shop for Launching a Fashion Business

Launching a startup of any kind isn't easy, but there are special challenges when it comes to getting a fashion business off the ground, from the basics of laying out a brand strategy and finding suppliers, to staying up-to-date on ever-evolving industry trends amid the day-to-day chaos. Not to mention, much of this process is shrouded in mystery. Wouldn't it be nice if there were one easily accessible resource featuring everything you need to start a fashion brand? Well, now there is.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionista.com

The New Era Of Fashion

The global fashion industry has experienced a whirlwind of change since the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a new era of fashion consumption and online activism. What are the new trends in fashion that have emerged and who are the tribes of consumers shaping this new era? In this exclusive insights report, Linkfluence's team of social analysts dive deep into three key "macro" trends redefining the fashion industry. Download the report.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

Must Read: Inside Chanel's New Building in Paris, Black Influencers Get Paid 35% Less Than White Influencers

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday. Tina Isaac-Goizé got a tour of Chanel's newly opened 19M building in Paris for a piece in The New York Times. The seven-level structure, which will serve as the backdrop for the brand's Métiers d'Art collection show on Tuesday, is situated on the northern edge of Paris and houses 11 of Chanel's specialists. According to Bruno Pavlovsky, Chanel's president of fashion, the goal of the space was to have 600 employees working under one roof while preserving their relative independence. The building also features rooms for masterclasses, workshops and exhibitions. {The New York Times}
PARIS, NY
CNN

Op-ed: Virgil Abloh dissolved 'barriers of entry' with joy and optimism

Op-ed: Virgil Abloh dissolved 'barriers of entry' with joy and optimism. Dr Samuel Ross is a fashion and product designer and the founder of a A-Cold-Wall*. He was Virgil Abloh's first design assistant. Here, Ross writes about the late designer's role as a mentor. Abloh, head of menswear for Louis Vuitton, founder of Off-White and a recently appointed visiting professor at the Royal College of Art, died of a rare form of cancer on November 28, 2021. He was 41. All opinions expressed are the writer's own.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

How to Wear Corduroy, the Cold-Weather Staple That’s Never Looked More Stylish

The earliest iterations of corduroy can be traced back to ancient Egypt, making it one of the oldest fabrics in the history of garb. As such, the distinctly ribbed textile has lived many lives—a luxurious insulator for medieval nobles, a hardy uniform for 19th-century factory workers, a fixture in the wardrobes of ‘60s preppies and ‘70s rockers. This fall, corduroy is once again at the fore of men’s fashion but, this time around, it’s ditching those connotations and proving its range. This season sees corduroy applied to much more than the expected 5-pocket pants and sack suits, offering countless ways to enjoy...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION

