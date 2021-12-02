Injury Report: Melvin Gordon III 'probably 50-50' for #DENvsKC, several Broncos return to practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Nearly a year since his last extended action, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb exited Sunday's win over the Chargers feeling closer to his Pro Bowl self. "I feel like that Chargers game was me getting into the groove of things," Chubb said Monday. "I was on the ground a couple times just trying to get my footing and trusting in that ankle and putting it in the ground and not really thinking too much about it. I had some plays where I did it well, some plays where I didn't do so well. Now I've got to go back and look at those plays and get into those positions on this practice field so I can be more comfortable throughout this week, and I feel like it was good for me to hop back into it, get my feet wet, knock the rust off and take it to this KC game full steam ahead."

