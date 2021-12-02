ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Injury Report: Melvin Gordon III 'probably 50-50' for #DENvsKC, several Broncos return to practice

By Aric DiLalla
denverbroncos.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Starting running back Melvin Gordon III's status for Sunday's game in Kansas City remains uncertain, as he missed his second consecutive day of practice. "Probably 50-50," said Head Coach Vic Fangio when asked if Gordon would...

www.denverbroncos.com

