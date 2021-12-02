ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Google urges staff to cancel face-to-face meetings until 2022 and to limit them to no more than 15 people due to Omicron fears

By Kate Dennett, Martin Robinson for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Google is understood to have urged staff to cancel in-person social gatherings until 2022 amid a wave of festive cancellations over Omicron fears.

Google has emailed its British staff urging them to 'move any planned in-person social gatherings until 2022' and limit them to no more than 15 people, The Times reported.

Ronan Harris, Vice President and MD for Google UK and Ireland, reportedly told staff that face-to-face events and business meetings have to be given the go-ahead by a company director as fears increase over the Omicron variant.

MailOnline has contacted Google for further comment.

The government's muddled messaging has led to a wave of festive cancellations, with major companies including NatWest, Aviva and Deutsche Bank saying all staff would have to take a lateral flow test before attending their Christmas parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19SAaQ_0dCWD2uU00
Ronan Harris (pictured), Vice President and MD for Google UK and Ireland, told staff that face-to-face events and business meetings have to be given the go-ahead by a company director

Legal & General decided in October that Christmas celebrations should be kept small and team-based; Microsoft is holding a large 'virtual' party'; while Lloyd's decided to hold its annual staff bash in the summer.

More than half (52 per cent) of UK workplaces have chosen not to hold a Christmas office party, according to a poll of 2,000 staff by Covid testing firm Prenetics.

But for the businesses shelling out millions on Christmas parties for staff, they are unlikely to get a full refund unless Boris Johnson changes the formal guidance.

Earlier today, George Freeman, the Under Secretary of State for Science, plunged Christmas party plans for millions of Britons into chaos after declaring it would be 'sensible' to limit them to 'four or five staff' or axe them completely.

He said: 'It slightly depends on the nature of the business. For many small businesses, four or five staff, who are working together every day anyway, gathering to have a drink isn't a big step up in risk.

'But some companies might normally bring hundreds of people in from around the world to a big party, and they may decide, this year, is that sensible given the pandemic and given where we are? In the end, I think business people know how to make those decisions'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0amH4Z_0dCWD2uU00
To party or not to party this Christmas? What Britain's biggest employers plan to do about this year's staff festive bash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPCaS_0dCWD2uU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRxjc_0dCWD2uU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOxg2_0dCWD2uU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lp8Mg_0dCWD2uU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWGtK_0dCWD2uU00
There is growing uncertainty about the Omicron variant, which is fuelling a meteoric rise in cases in South Africa. Nationally, cases there soared to 11,535 today marking a 370 per cent rise in a week, and up a third on around 8,500 yesterday

He also revealed that he was cancelling his own department's bash, changing it to drinks on Zoom instead amid concerns over the new Omicron variant, admitting: 'It won't be the best party in the world.'

But just hours later, the Prime Minister received his booster shot live on TV before telling Sky News there was no reason for Britons to change their plans.

'People should follow the guidance we've set out,' he said. 'They shouldn't be cancelling things, there is no need for that at all and it isn't what we're saying. The most important thing you can do in all circumstances is to have your booster when it becomes available.'

George Freeman is the fifth minister to give different advice about festive parties with half of businesses cancelling this year costing UK hospitality 'billions'.

Sajid Javid was the first to spark anger from hospitality bosses after he urged partygoers to take a Covid test.

The Health Secretary even suggested they should consider wearing a face mask.

Yet one of his health ministers, Gillian Keegan, urged: 'Continue with your Christmas plans, continue with your nativity plays and your Christmas parties.'

Last night Therese Coffey sent more mixed messages on socialising after she warned people to avoid 'snogging under the mistletoe' over the holiday period.

And there was more chaos on Tuesday when Dr Harries said people should limit socialising in December. This sparked suspicion among Tory MPs that she was being set up as the fall guy by ministers who are too scared to admit further restrictions are likely.

Mr Johnson's intervention on Sky News will be seen as an attempt to bring clarity to his government's position, after hospitality bosses complained muddled and confusing advice from ministers had led to a 'catastrophic' 48 hours for the industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35TapA_0dCWD2uU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyk6Z_0dCWD2uU00
Ministers and Boris Johnson's top scientists have all given different advice about whether to hold a Christmas party
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3UX1_0dCWD2uU00
Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association and the first person to spot the new variant in a patient, said her patients infected with Omicron reported different and much milder symptoms, including tiredness, muscle aches, a sore head and a dry cough. But none reported the tell-tale symptoms of a loss of smell or taste or breathing difficulties 

There is growing uncertainty about the Omicron variant, which is fuelling a meteoric rise in cases in South Africa. Nationally, cases there soared to 11,535 today marking a 370 per cent rise in a week, and up a third on around 8,500 yesterday.

It has become the dominant strain in the country in just a week since it was officially discovered, making up 75 per cent of sequenced samples now after outpacing Delta at a ferocious pace.

But public health experts in South Africa and the World Health Organization have insisted that cases are only mild and that vaccines should still be highly effective against the strain, despite a distinct lack of data.

What are major companies doing for this year's Christmas parties?

NatWest: Employees should to take a lateral flow test before attending team parties, but attendance is a personal choice.

Financial Conduct Authority: No centralised Christmas parties – it is up to each team to decide whether they wish to organise a small gathering, and colleagues can make a personal choice on whether they want to attend.

Microsoft: One large 'virtual' party, but some smaller teams are having in person events, which was always the plan. There was never a scheduled in-person event.

HSBC: Bosses have not asked staff to cancel Christmas events, although expect some may wish to have virtual or split team events for business continuity.

Legal & General: Bosses decided in October that Christmas celebrations should be kept small and team-based due to Covid-19

Deutsche Bank: The firm hasn't held big Christmas parties 'for some time', but individual teams have them. There is a rule that staff need to take lateral flow test before or cannot go.

Google: Company has emailed UK staff urging them to 'move any planned in-person social gatherings until 2022' and limiting them to no more than 15 people

BBC: Holding off from staff Christmas parties

JP Morgan: Has not issued Christmas party guidance so far.

Lloyd's: Bosses decided to hold the annual staff party in the summer instead of having a Christmas one, to enjoy the warmer weather and following staff feedback

Aviva: Staff should take a Covid test on the morning of their Christmas parties, which are also within teams - and should 'wear face coverings as appropriate'.

Deloitte: Staff can make a personal choice on whether to attend, with parties taking place within teams.

EY: Christmas parties within teams are still taking place.

PricewaterhouseCoopers: Firm-wide event is not planned, but smaller parties are taking place.

KPMG: Christmas parties will take place within teams.

NHS Providers: Staff at some NHS trusts have been told 'not to mix in big groups' ahead of Christmas.

At a WHO press conference today, officials said that reports on the ground suggest the variant is much better at re-infecting people than Delta, which is why it's spreading so fast in Guateng province where up to 80 per cent have natural immunity. By contrast, only a quarter of South Africans are vaccinated against Covid.

Yet despite the optimism, hospital admissions already appear to be on the rise in South African with today's 274 up 180 per cent on last Thursday, even though they are rising from a low base.

It came as a Christmas party at the Louise seafood restaurant in Oslo saw up to 60 people contract Omicron in what is likely to be the world's biggest outbreak of the new strain so far.

Norwegian epidemiologists have ruled out the possibility the infections are Delta variant cases and said there was a 'high probability' it was Omicron because at least one of the Scatec employees had recently returned from the renewable energy company's South African office in Cape Town.

And in another twist, Scatec has insisted only vaccinated employees were allowed to attend the Christmas party last Friday and they needed a negative test result beforehand.

One of the company's super-spreaders was also drinking in an Irish bar in the city the following night, raising fears more could be infected.

More than 71 per cent of Norway's population are fully vaccinated, higher than the 69 per cent of Brits and 59 per cent of Americans who have had both jabs.

It is still not known if Omicron is faster spreading or more deadly than the dominant Delta strain with scientists insisting they need three weeks to study the data, leaving bars, pubs, clubs, restaurants and millions of Britons in limbo.

Urging people not to call off festive celebrations, UK Hospitality chief Kate Nicholls told MailOnline: 'Individual businesses will have their own booking policies in place and a larger number than usual have been asking for deposits for larger group bookings this year.

'However, others won't have any contingencies in place and all will incur significant costs for last-minute cancellations.

'It should be remembered that operators have invested heavily to ensure the safety of staff and customers, focusing on better ventilation, hygiene and sanitation, measures which SAGE recommends are the most effective ways to control infection and as a result hospitality venues are safer places in which to socialise than at home.'

Meanwhile, Sacha Lord, the night-time economy adviser for Greater Manchester, said the advice from UK Health Security Agency head Dr Jenny Harries on Tuesday that people should not socialise unnecessarily had been 'catastrophic for the industry'.

He told Sky News: 'In the last 48 hours it's been catastrophic for the industry.

'We've seen office parties cancelled, flights are cancelling, it's been a huge domino effect.

'This isn't just restaurants, this is the whole ecology around it - it's the supply chain, it's the taxis, it's hotel rooms, it's everything that goes with it.

'December is a time when people can have a good time - they can take up to 25 per cent of their annual turnover in December.

'Sadly, at the eleventh hour, it's been snatched away from them.'

Related
The Independent

Another 75 Omicron variant cases confirmed in England

A further 75 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in England amid signs of a “small amount” of community infection, the UK Health Security Agency (HSA) has said.The latest cases take the total for England to 104 and for the UK as a whole to 134 – including the first confirmed case in Wales.The figures came as a risk assessment by the HSA rated the new Omicron variant as “red” for severity of infection and “amber” for transmissibility between humans.It said the variant, first identified in South Africa, was likely to reduce the protection from both naturally or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: 75 new cases of variant identified in England, bringing UK total to 150

A further 75 cases of the omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in England, the government has said.The new infections join the previous 29 confirmed cases of the of the variant known by scientists as B.1.1.529, bringing the total number in England to 104.The UK total has now reached 150.People infected with the omicron variant in England have now been located in the East Midlands, East of England, London, North East, North West, South East, South West and West Midlands.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said targeted testing was being carried in locations where the positive cases were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Could Omicron cases lead to more rules in Wales?

There is a "real potential" that more restrictions could be needed to keep Covid-19 cases under control amid concern over the Omicron variant. But "only time will tell" if they are required to control transmission rates, according to virologist Dr Richard Stanton from Cardiff University. An Omicron variant case has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Deaths in English Channel linked to money laundering in UK, MP says

The deaths of 27 people in the English Channel are linked to economic crime in the UK where “much” of the money paid to criminal gangs for human trafficking is laundered, a Conservative MP has said.Kevin Hollinrake said the UK is a destination for criminal funds because of “lax” regulations and a “concentration of advisers in this country” which help hide and then launder money.The Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton joined Labour MP and former minister Dame Margaret Hodge to call in the House of Commons for a range of measures to tackle economic crime, including penalties for companies...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nervtag scientist ‘would not feel safe’ at Christmas party over Covid fears

An influential scientist has warned that he would not feel safe going to a Christmas party this year as Boris Johnson insisted there was no need to cancel festive plans over the Omicron variant of coronavirus.Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the Government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said “the chances of getting infected were too high” to have a party.His comments came after the Prime Minister and Health Secretary Sajid Javid tried to calm fears about Christmas as the hospitality industry warned it had suffered a “slew of cancellations”.Prof Openshaw, an expert in experimental medicine...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Six-day deadline to avoid drastic cuts to London trains and buses, Sadiq Khan warns

London faces drastic cuts to its public transport network, including the possible loss of more than 100 bus routes and the closure of an entire Tube line, unless ministers deliver additional funding within the next six days, the city’s mayor Sadiq Khan has warned.Transport for London’s current funding deal - including emergency grants totalling £4bn to help it through the Covid pandemic and the recovery from lockdown - runs out on 11 December. Without new arrangements in place, the mayor is warning he will have to implement a budget for “managed decline”.But the Department for Transport has said it will...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Booking to open for accelerated booster jab rollout ‘no later than December 13’

The ramped-up rollout of Covid booster jabs will be in place by December 13, NHS England has said.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that all adults should become eligible for boosters and that the time between a second dose and booster should be reduced from six months to three months, in a move designed to help protect against the new Omicron variant of Covid.But the booking service for the jabs is yet to be updated.In a letter from the health service released on Friday, it was revealed this would be updated to reflect the reduction of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New operating theatres and expanded wards to ease NHS winter pressures

Expanded hospital wards and new operating theatres will help the NHS with additional pressures over the winter, ministers have announced.Funds are being released to hospitals across England to help them combat winter challenges while reducing the backlog of care built up over the pandemic.The news comes as the Government is expected to publish a document on Friday setting out the key challenges facing NHS and social care services this winter.We’re taking unprecedented steps to keep people healthy this winterSajid JavidThe document will also detail the challenges posed by Covid-19 and the potential threat of new variants.It will also inform the...
HEALTH SERVICES
Reuters

UK names former BoE policymaker Miles to budget office

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak has nominated David Miles, a former Bank of England interest rate-setter, to join the Office for Budget Responsibility, the country's fiscal watchdog and forecaster. If approved by parliament's Treasury Committee, Miles will start a five-year term in the role on...
U.K.
The Independent

Christmas party numbers should not be limited, says No 10

Downing Street has rejected a suggestion from a minister that staff parties should be cancelled or scaled back in the run-up to Christmas.Coming just two days after the Prime Minister urged people to carry on as normal with their Christmas plans, business minister George Freeman appeared to muddy the waters by suggesting parties may depend on how many people are attending.But No 10 slapped down the suggestion, saying restrictions on numbers were “not in the regulations”.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “I think, as you know, Government advice does not set any limits on numbers.”He added: “There is nothing...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Omicron fears cause wave of hotel cancellations

Fears about the Omicron Covid variant have led to a raft of cancellations at hotels, with many customers changing their Christmas plans. Best Western GB, which runs 300 UK hotels, told the BBC that around three-quarters of its hotels had experienced event and room booking cancellations. Uncertainty over the Omicron...
INDUSTRY
Vice

Don’t Kiss Strangers at Christmas, UK Government Says

People in the UK should not kiss people they don’t know this Christmas, a Conservative government minister has said. Appearing on ITV’s Peston show, Work and Pensions secretary Therese Coffey said: “I don’t think there should be much snogging under the mistletoe, you don’t need to do things like that.”
The Independent

Tory MPs give up advisory roles in wake of row over second jobs

Three Conservative MPs have ditched advisory positions in the wake of last month’s furore over Westminster second jobs.Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith gave up a £20,000 post with a health group, while ex-Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith quit jobs worth £144,000 a year and former health minister Steve Brine dropped work worth £20,000 a year with a pharmaceutical firm.All of the posts came to an end within days of Boris Johnson’s 16 November call for a ban on parliamentary consultancy, strategy and advice work, as he struggled to get back on the front foot on sleaze following his...
ECONOMY
