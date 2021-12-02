ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook Hold a Press Conference Following the 53rd U.S.-Republic of Korea Security Consultative Meeting in Seoul

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III; Suh Wook, Defense Minister, Republic Of Korea. DEFENSE MINISTER SUH WOOK (THROUGH TRANSLATOR): Through the 53rd ROK-U.S. Security Consultative Meeting, Secretary Austin and I exchanged broad, honest views on the security landscape of both the Korean Peninsula and the region, including in depth discussions...

Daily Mail

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin admits China is 'on pace to become a peer competitor' to US military and warns Xi Jinping wants to build a THOUSAND nuclear warheads by 2030

China's military is on pace to become a 'peer competitor' to the United States' armed forces as the country moves to amass nuclear weapons at 'breakneck' speed, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned on Saturday. However he also downplayed the possibility of a new Cold War and emphasized diplomacy and deterrence...
AFP

Putin to land in India with eye on military, energy ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in India on Monday for just his second overseas trip since the pandemic, seeking to bolster military and energy ties with a traditional ally being courted by Washington. In its efforts to address a rising China, Washington has set up the QUAD security dialogue with India, Japan, and Australia, raising concerns in both Beijing and Moscow. India was close to the Soviet Union during the Cold War, a relationship that has endured, with New Delhi calling it a "special and privileged strategic partnership". "The friendship between India and Russia has stood the test of time," Modi told Putin at a virtual summit in September. "You have always been a great friend of India."
AFP

Pentagon chief says China ops near Taiwan resemble 'rehearsals'

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday that recent extensive Chinese military operations near Taiwan resembled "rehearsals" and he reaffirmed Washington's strong support for Taipei. President Joe Biden's Pentagon chief said the United States remained committed to supporting "Taiwan's ability to defend itself." In a speech devoted largely to an array of challenges posed by an increasingly confident China, he underlined Washington's "real differences" with Beijing. Austin was speaking at a national defense forum at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Remarks to the Press Before Their Meeting

FOREIGN MINISTER LAVROV: (Via interpreter) So Mr. Secretary of State, (inaudible). I believe that (inaudible) this meeting is held on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council. The OSCE, the organization, is designed to strengthen security cooperation on the basis of consensus of all participating states. And today, we all – both Tony and me – have confirmed our commitment to the principles of the Helsinki Final Act, and are the fundamental documents of our organization.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon, everyone. We’ve had a pretty packed and I would say productive day here in Stockholm, and I really want to thank our hosts for doing such a wonderful job putting together this meeting of the OSCE, particularly my friend and colleague Ann Linde, the foreign minister of Sweden and the chairperson of the OSCE.
Durango Herald

US, South Korea defense chiefs discuss boosting alliance

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - The South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs met Thursday for their annual talks, as Washington pushes to reinforce alliances with its partners to curb mounting challenges from China and increasing North Korean nuclear threats. After the talks, the allies were expected to announce a boosting...
kfgo.com

U.S. to maintain troop level in South Korea – minister

SEOUL (Reuters) – The United States has pledged to maintain the current level of U.S. troops in South Korea which stands at 28,500, South Korea’s Defence Minister Suh Wook said on Thursday after talks with U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Suh also said the two sides made progress on meeting...
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs at a Joint Press Availability

MODERATOR: (In progress) (Via interpreter) and today foreign minister of the Republic of Latvia received his counterpart from the United States, the Secretary of State Mr. Antony J. Blinken. We’ll start with the statement from foreign affairs minister of Latvia. FOREIGN MINISTER RINKEVICS: (Via interpreter) Good afternoon, everybody. We’ve just...
defense.gov

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and Dr. Mara Karlin, Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Hold a Press Briefing

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby; Dr. Mara Karlin, Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy. PRESS SECRETARY JOHN F. KIRBY: Good afternoon, everybody. And I hope you all had a good Thanksgiving holiday for those of you who are celebrating. A Happy Hanukkah to you as well. Today I brought Dr. Mara Karlin with me to the podium. Dr. Karlin is performing the duties of the Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Policy and she will be here to brief you on the Global Posture Review which has just been recently completed. I know you've gotten some background on that already, but Dr. Karlin will be here to take additional questions and give you some context. So, I'm going to turn over the podium to her in a minute. She'll have a brief opening statement, then I'll be moderating the Q&A as we've done before. Please identify yourself and your outlet before you ask me a question. If you could limit the follow ups that will be helpful so we can get as many questions into her as possible.
defense.gov

Secretary Austin Travels to Republic of Korea, California

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III departs on an overseas trip Tuesday, November 30 to meet Republic of Korea senior government leaders and visit U.S. troops in Korea and California. Secretary Austin will meet with ROK Minister of Defense Suh Wook for the 53rd U.S.-Republic of Korea Security Consultative...
defense.gov

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl’s Virtual Meeting with Spain’s Secretary General for Defense Policy Admiral Martínez Núñez

Department of Defense Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton T. Semelroth provided the following readout:. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl met virtually today with his Spanish counterpart, Secretary General for Defense Policy, Admiral Juan Martínez Núñez. The two leaders confirmed the robust bilateral defense relationship between the United States and Spain. Dr. Kahl recognized Spain as a steadfast NATO Ally and reliable friend of the United States. He thanked Admiral Martínez Núñez for Spain’s support during the Afghanistan war and evacuation.
