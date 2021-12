Let’s wind the clocks back a year. Auburn, in the year of our Lord 2015, was preparing itself for its biggest game of the year. A final walk into the fire of the season, riding on the back of our most prominent Heisman Hype poster boy at one of the nation’s most storied and legendary football fields against one of the nation’s better teams led by an eventual 1st-round quarterback and his head coach, who at the time was considered the next big-time hire for some once glorious Power Five school to steal away a la Florida-hires-Urban Meyer-from-Utah-State.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO