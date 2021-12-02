ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

British sprinters Adam Gemili and Laviai Nielsen lose lottery funding worth up to £28,000 per year after staying with US coach Rana Reider amid sexual misconduct probe

By Riath Al-Samarrai
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

British sprinters Adam Gemili and Laviai Nielsen have had their lottery funding withdrawn after they elected to stay with a US-based coach who is under investigation for sexual misconduct.

The pair were warned by UK Athletics last month that their World Class Programme support could be suspended if they did not cut all ties with Rana Reider, pending an investigation by US Safe Sport, who have received multiple complaints against the American.

A third British sprinter, Daryll Neita, has left Reider’s Tumbleweed group in Florida. The funding Gemili and Nielsen will be denied is worth up to £28,000 per year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jIDV_0dCWCgBe00
Sprinters Adam Gemili (above) and Laviai Nielsen have had their lottery funding withdrawn

‘UKA understand the commitment these athletes have made to be based in Florida for the winter,’ a statement read. ‘We will support them with future decision making.’

Reider has been contacted for comment.

Gemili said: ‘I feel it is correct to trust that the proper organisations will conduct a thorough investigations. UKA are understanding of my decision and we shall continue to work together.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Ovhc_0dCWCgBe00
British sprinters were warned by UK Athletics last month to cut all ties with Rana Reider

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of billionaire Ritz co-owner Sir Frederick Barclay asks for the 87-year-old to be JAILED for failing to pay her millions after one of Britain's biggest divorces

Businessman Sir Frederick Barclay's ex-wife has asked a judge to commit him to prison after alleging that he breached orders made in a High Court fight over money. Lady Hiroko Barclay said 87-year-old Sir Frederick is in contempt of court and accused him of breaching orders relating to the payment of money and production of documents.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell files legal claim with United Nations over her treatment in jail days before her trial is due to begin

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family has filed a legal claim with the United Nations to try and get her released from prison ahead of her pending sex trafficking trial.Judges have denied Ms Maxwell bail on at least four occasions amid her complaints about the conditions she is kept in at a New York prison.The petition to the the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention was filed by international criminal lawyers François Zimeray and Jessica Finelle on behalf of Ms Maxwell’s three sisters and three brothers, according to The New York Post.The lawyers state that Ms Maxwell’s conditions inside the Metropolitan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: MP calls for review of ‘lenient’ sentences

The “lenient” jail sentences given to a couple who killed six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes should be reviewed by the Attorney General, an MP has urged. Arthur was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of 32-year-old Emma Tustin, who was on Friday jailed for life after being convicted of murder by assaulting the defenceless child in Solihull on June 16 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

267K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy