British sprinters Adam Gemili and Laviai Nielsen lose lottery funding worth up to £28,000 per year after staying with US coach Rana Reider amid sexual misconduct probe

British sprinters Adam Gemili and Laviai Nielsen have had their lottery funding withdrawn after they elected to stay with a US-based coach who is under investigation for sexual misconduct.

The pair were warned by UK Athletics last month that their World Class Programme support could be suspended if they did not cut all ties with Rana Reider, pending an investigation by US Safe Sport, who have received multiple complaints against the American.

A third British sprinter, Daryll Neita, has left Reider’s Tumbleweed group in Florida. The funding Gemili and Nielsen will be denied is worth up to £28,000 per year.

‘UKA understand the commitment these athletes have made to be based in Florida for the winter,’ a statement read. ‘We will support them with future decision making.’

Reider has been contacted for comment.

Gemili said: ‘I feel it is correct to trust that the proper organisations will conduct a thorough investigations. UKA are understanding of my decision and we shall continue to work together.’