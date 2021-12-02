ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lore, light and latkes

Cover picture for the articleChanukah is the most widely known and most misunderstood Jewish holiday. So, let’s begin by debunking the biggest myth: Chanukah is not the Jewish Christmas. On Christmas, Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus. During Chanukah, Jews celebrate survival and independence from persecution. Chanukah is rife with peculiarities. More than...

Iowa Capital Dispatch

This Hanukkah, learn about the holiday’s forgotten heroes: Women

By Alan Avery-Peck The eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah commemorates ancient Jews’ victory over the powerful Seleucid empire, which ruled much of the Middle East from the third century B.C. to the first century A.D. On the surface, it’s a story of male heroism. A ragtag rebel force led by a rural priest and his […] The post This Hanukkah, learn about the holiday’s forgotten heroes: Women appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ithaca.edu

It's Hanukkah! Candle-lighting, Latkes, Gifts & Mitzvah Info

6 PM Candle Lighting at Muller Chapel (each night features a different special holiday food, check our Instagram for full schedule @ICHillel) 4 PM Candle lighting at Muller Chapel (in preparation for Shabbat) 6 PM Klezmer Musical Service. 7 PM HUGE PARTY! Featuring: Latke & Mac and Cheese Bars, Gift...
vandegriftvoice.com

It’s beginning to look a ‘latke’ like Hanukkah

Standing at the table in anticipation, they light the first candle on the menorah. Families gather in awe and watch the fire brighten up the room with its flickering beauty. The recitations of the Chanukah Brachot, a blessing when lighting the menorah, fill the room with graceful murmurs. Juniors Natalie Weber and Benyamin Zilber are two of many students who observe an eight day holiday ingrained in their Jewish history: Chanukah (Hanukkah).
uscannenbergmedia.com

Root Source: Latke

Next up we’re talking about a dish commonly eaten on Hanukkah - Latkes. They are eaten across the world, so let’s dive into its history and etymology. It’s Hanukkah. The candles are burning. Dreidels are spinning. And gelt are being eaten. There is a crisp sound of oil frying in a pan. Inside are latkes - the traditional dish of Hanukkah. Latkes are mainly made of potatoes. I’ll let this Orthodox Jewish musical group. The Maccabeats, sing the rest of the recipe for you.
Jesus
bostonguide.com

Latkes=Love

Now that Hanukkah has officially begun, it’s once again time for Harvard Square’s 14th annual Everybody Loves Latkes Party to help enhance the celebration. Latkes—oil-fried potato pancakes that are an essential part of Jewish cuisine, especially during the Festival of Lights to recognize the miracle of the oil lasting for eight days for the ancient Maccabees—are, as one would expect, a central part of this popular event at Brattle Plaza on December 4 from 2–3 p.m., yet there’s so much more. Free samples of starchy goodness are accompanied by fresh jelly doughnuts (from the local Dunkin, of course) as well as live music from Joe Kessler (pictured) and this Klezmer band, Klezwoods, who play traditional songs of the season. All of this is one key part of the Square’s five-week-long Sparklefest, which extends the yuletide spirit through New Year’s Eve and includes Shopover Weekend December 10–12, which encompasses a host of both free outdoor events and ticketed happenings along with plenty of shopping, dining and overnight stay opportunities; the Harvard Square Holiday Fairs, a cornucopia of craftspeople and importers selling high-quality, affordable gifts from December 10–12 and 17–18; and the kickoff of the Holiday Giving Tree, a charity endeavor that offers donations of warm clothing and other treats to those who need them, in Brattle Plaza on December 11 from 3–4 p.m.
Forward

Why the story of cream cheese is the story of Jews in America

When it comes to “bagels and lox,” the cream cheese is essential but goes without mention. Like the marinara sauce in “spaghetti and meatballs,” it plays a leading role but gets no top billing. Still, a tart, bright red tomato sauce gets noticed. Cream cheese, however, inspires no secret nonna recipes. Even Jewish gourmands who demand the freshest of hand-rolled bagels and the most pristine razor slim Nova will settle for a generic schmear.
buckscountyherald.com

Outdoor Menorahs, latkes, celebrations, mark Festival of Lights in Bucks County

From making potato latkes to building a towering Menorah from Legos, Jewish families across the region celebrated the start of Hanukkah this week. More than 100 people gathered at the Bucks County Justice Center Tuesday to light the holiday’s third candle on a large Menorah outside the center on North Main Street in Doylestown Borough.
Telegraph

Continue the holiday feasting with Hanukkah's potato latkes

From turkey and cranberry sauce straight to potato pancakes in one weekend. Not bad!. Hanukkah this year begins Sunday night, Nov. 28, so those who celebrate can move right into the holiday while still contemplating Thanksgiving leftovers. Potato pancakes, or latkes, are the food most traditionally associated with Hanukkah. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
6sqft

Where to get takeout latkes and treats for Hanukkah in NYC

While many families were unable to gather for Hanukkah in 2020, this year, with vaccination rates high, getting together is possible again. The Festival of Lights arrives early this year, running from November 28 to December 6. If you plan to cook a big meal for Thanksgiving just days before and don’t feel like doing it all over again, there are several New York City restaurants, bakeries, and specialty shops offering takeout holiday meals and treats. Leave the latkes and lox to the professionals and place a to-go order with a local business during Hanukkah this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Breakfast with Alice Zaslavsky: parsnip and potato latkes – recipe

Alice Zaslavsky describes her parsnip and potato latkes as “like an edible plate”, but the lacy, crunchy, deep-golden latkes are wonderful even on their own. Once topped with creme fraiche, dill, finely sliced pickled beet or smoked salmon (and roe, if you’re feeling very fancy), they’re more than worthy of a little reverence.
RECIPES

