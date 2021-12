SCOTTSDALE, AZ—While many asset classes underperformed during the pandemic, the medical office sector proved to be an outlier with many experts considering medical office to be a stable asset. As the medical office continues to show resilience, investors are showing an increasing desire to invest in this space but will this continue to be a long-term trend? Panelists at the recent GlobeSt. Healthcare Real Estate national conference tackled that question and dove deeper into the medical office sector and reviewed areas of growth and potential stumbling blocks.

