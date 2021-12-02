ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expanded dryness intensifies drought, U.S. Drought Monitor report shows

By Successful Farming Staff
Agriculture Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe continued dryness expanded or intensified drought in parts of the southern to central Rockies, Great Plains, Lower to Mid-Mississippi Valley, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic states, as well as Puerto Rico, according to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor. Midwest. Half an inch of precipitation fell across the Great Lakes and...

