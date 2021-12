Joe Biden is the kind of man who deliberately would steer his car into a ditch, crawl from the wreckage and then probe the ditch for criminal conduct. Such nonsense mirrors Biden’s recent instructions to the Federal Trade Commission. Citing “mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil-and-gas companies,” the president told the FTC to “bring all of the Commission’s tools to bear if you uncover any wrongdoing.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 HOURS AGO