Cardi B Named First Creative Director in Residence at ‘Playboy’

By Brad Callas
Complex
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayboy announced on Thursday an expansive collaboration with Cardi B, naming her the brand’s first-ever creative director in residence. “It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can’t believe this is real,” Cardi said in an official statement. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve...

www.complex.com

