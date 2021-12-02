ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Massachusetts, singer-songwriter BoyWithUke released his newest single, “Toxic” via Republic Records. The anonymous artist has been producing all his songs himself on Garageband and made his streaming debut in 2021 with the viral success of his...

allaccess.com

Spotify Releases 2021 'Wrapped' Year-In-Review Features

SPOTIFY is closing 2021 with its annual "Wrapped" year-in-review features, listing the most streamed artists, tracks, albums, and podcasts on its platform for the year. The global list of top streamed artists and tracks was topped by BAD BUNNY, followed by TAYLOR SWIFT, BTS, DRAKE, and JUSTIN BIEBER; DRAKE, SWIFT, JUICE WRLD, KANYE WEST, and BAD BUNNY topped the chart in the U.S.
MUSIC
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Saweetie Shows Off Twerking Skills During Her Electric Saturday Night Live Debut

Saweetie brought old Hollywood glam and lots of twerking to the stage during her Saturday Night Live debut on Nov. 21! It was hits galore when the 28-year-old rapper stepped inside Studio 8H during the sketch comedy show's Thanksgiving episode, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. Fresh off hosting the 2021 MTV European Music Awards, Saweetie stunned in two curve-hugging ensembles and bright-red hair as she performed a medley of her hits "Tap In" and "Best Friend," as well as her new single, "Icy Chain." Saweetie nailed her choreography and even showed off her twerking skills, which makes perfect sense given that the latter song's lyrics instruct fans to "twerk that ass for a icy chain."
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Blake Shelton Has Major News and 'The Voice' Fans Are Going to Freak Out

Blake Shelton fans currently get their weekly dose of the country music star on Monday and Tuesday nights thanks to The Voice. But now they’ll also have the opportunity to see him in Vegas like never before. On November 11, the 45-year-old "Happy Anywhere" singer dropped the incredible news that...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Orange Gown & More Gorgeous Looks During Her Holiday Special

Kelly Clarkson is more than ready for the holidays. The host/singer extraordinaire wows in a number of stunning looks during her ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ special. Kelly Clarkson is getting into the Christmas spirit with her holiday special, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, which premieres December 1. This holiday spectacular will feature incredible performances, special guests, and more. The singer makes a number of amazing wardrobe changes throughout the special.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Miley Cyrus & MGK Respond To Being Snubbed By The Grammys

The Grammy Awards are around the corner and they’re already off to a rocky start. The Recording Academy released its list of nominations for the 2022 ceremony, and though many wonderful artists were recognized, as always, others were snubbed. Amongst the forgotten were Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly, and based on their reactions it’s safe to say neither are too happy about it.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thatgrapejuice.net

AMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Joins Performer Line-Up

The American Music Awards 2021 are but a day away and the performer line-up has just received a seismic boost. Because Chloey Bailey has been confirmed to blaze the stage. Organizers for the event announced that the rising solo star will deliver a dynamic rendition of her break-out hit ‘Have Mercy’ live from the Xfinity stage.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Brushes Off Grammys Snub: ‘I’m In Good Company’

Even after the prior year’s scandal over snubbing The Weeknd, the Grammys still managed to upset some by not giving TK the recognition their fans think they deserved!. Hours after the 2022 Grammy Award nominations were unveiled, and Miley Cyrus’s name was nowhere to be found, the 29-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer didn’t get upset or call for a boycott of the show. Instead, she tweeted a link to a Best Life article titled “30 Artists Who Haven’t Won Grammys.” Among those listed were Queen, Patti Smith, The Ramones, Jimi Hendrix, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg, Bob Marley, Nicki Minaj, Bjork, Martina McBride, Diana Ross, Busta Rhymes, The Notorious B.I.G., Iggy Pop, and Journey. After looking at the lists, the snub didn’t seem too bad to Miley. “In good company,” she included in her tweet, along with the “metal horns” emoji.
MUSIC
Vibe

Ashanti Performs Medley Of Hits Following Lady Of Soul Acceptance Speech: Watch

Ashanti is our Lady of Soul at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Presented by Normani, who paid homage to Ashanti’s unique blend of early 2000s girl-next-door meets around-the-girl aura, the “Happy” singer took the stage to accept her award. “I am so humbled and so blessed to be here—giving all praise to God. A lot of people thought that I wouldn’t make it this far […] some people may look at my journey and think it was easy. It was not,” she began. “My career has been filled with so many peaks and valleys and it definitely wasn’t easy. I’ve been blessed to...
MUSIC
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thesource.com

Lil Nas X Shares that Drake and Nicki Minaj Denied ‘Montero’ Album Feature

Say what you want, Montero Hill, better known by his stage name, Lil Nas X is proving himself in the industry each day. From the marketing to his debut album that succeeded over 147 million streams, Lil Nas X proves that he is here to stay, despite critics who believe there is no room for an openly gay artist in the industry.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Silk Sonic Blow Away The AMAs With First Live Performance Of “Smokin Out The Window”

The Silk Sonic era continues. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak opened the 2021 American Music Awards with a dazzling rendition of “Smokin Out The Window,” their latest single from An Evening With Silk Sonic, which dropped Nov. 12. Featuring an impressive live band and a synchronized crew of backup vocalists, the early performance turned out to be one of the highlights of the ceremony. The duo recreated the magic of the song’s music video, performing nearly the exact same choreography from the vintage visual, draped in red velvet suits and delivering record-perfect vocals. It was their first time ever performing the...
MUSIC

