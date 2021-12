The Milwaukee Bucks earned their third-consecutive victory by taking care of the Orlando Magic at home, 117-108. This was the first leg of a home back-to-back with the Magic. Well, I might not be the biggest basketball savant, but the Bucks are better with a healthier roster! What a mind-blowing concept. This is why Brew Hoop pays me the big bucks. With Donte DiVincenzo and Brook Lopez still making their way back onto the court, Milwaukee is a different, more lethal team when both Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are on the floor.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO