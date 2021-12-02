ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janet Yellen ripped by GOP congressman: 'Not doing her job'

Fox News

Janet Yellen, Democrats peddle pending-default lies, yet again

Janet Yellen should stop lying to the American people. The Treasury secretary’s open letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday oozed dishonesty. "While I have a high degree of confidence that Treasury will be able to finance the U.S. government through December 15," Yellen wrote, "there are scenarios in which Treasury would be left with insufficient remaining resources to continue to finance the operations of the U.S. government beyond this date."
Janet Yellen
Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen Provides Answers to Senator Toomey’s Questions including Stablecoin Clarification

The Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has provided responses to questions put forth by Senator Pat Toomey – the ranking Republican on the Senate Banking Committee. The questions are in follow-up to a recent hearing at the Committee. Yellen, along with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, will be testifying today once again in front of the Committee.
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
Decider

Stephen Colbert Tears Into Supreme Court On ‘The Late Show’: “We Don’t Live In A Democracy”

“Vaccines are mandated because COVID is contagious,” the CBS talk show host said. “No one ever said, ‘Can you put a mask on your belly? I don’t wanna catch baby.'”. On Tuesday, the court held arguments about a proposed Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks, nine weeks before the point of fetal viability that Roe hinges upon. Colbert took time to call out the reasoning of conservative Supreme Court justices arguing in favor of the law, particularly Justice Amy Coney Barrett comparing the “infringement of bodily autonomy” of forced pregnancy and birth to mandatory vaccinations. Colbert added that overturning Roe v. Wade would be an extremely unpopular decision, since a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll found that 60% of Americans support upholding Roe and only 27% support overturning it.
Fox News

Brian Stelter torched for response to Chris Cuomo scandal: He's a CNN 'spokesperson', not a media reporter

CNN's left-wing media correspondent Brian Stelter was lambasted Thursday over his handling of the ongoing scandal plaguing his network. Before CNN announced that it was suspending Chris Cuomo over his involvement in his brother's scandals, Stelter went to bat for the embattled anchor when critics blasted him for not addressing the controversy on Monday's installment of "Cuomo Prime Time."
FOXBusiness

Republicans alarmed after Biden official floats ban on crude oil exports

House Republicans were alarmed after a Biden administration official floated a ban on crude oil exports. Reps. Roger Williams and August Pfluger of Texas led a letter with 61 of their House GOP colleagues to Secretaries Jennifer Granholm and Gina Raimondo. "President Biden’s war on American energy continues with his...
Newsweek

Donald Trump's Post-Election Fury Prompted a Warning from His General

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. Joint Chiefs Chairman Army General Mark Milley spent December 4 at the White House, attending meetings with the national security team and principals—all the while, thinking he'd be fired. The chain of command, and the entire national security leadership had been disrupted.
