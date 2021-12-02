NFT, crypto revolution energizing Gen Z crowd

With more than 10K of digital currencies, we can see a wide range of options to choose from for investment. With several popular Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, ETH, XRP and others, we can see many more names in this list to invest in the market. Experienced investors in digital currencies are well aware of the fact about how these coins work. It may help people in the right way. Here we will be dealing with the list of worthy digital currencies, which can prove the right choice for your investment.
A bucket of metaverse-related cryptocurrencies is up 37,000% this year, Macro Hive data show. The bucket includes Axie Infinity, a play-to-earn platform, and Decentraland, where players can buy digital land. Coins related to smart contracts rallied 2,355% this year, and DeFi coins jumped 548%. Bitcoin rose just 97%. Metaverse-related cryptocurrencies...
Generational consultants Pete Rose (Kantar) and Lindsay Kunkle (FTI Consulting) will pull back the curtain on Gen Z and provide insight into how this generation's unique mindset will impact hiring and marketing opportunities in the alcohol category. Featuring:. Lindsay Kunkle, Senior Director, Digital & Insights, FTI Consulting. Peter Rose, Senior...
AnneMarie Hayek is returning to the show to continue our conversation about her research of GenZ. In her book, Generation We, she joins forces with thousands of Zs to tell their powerful story—a story that impacts all generations. In her return visit, we discuss how leaders we can attract and lead Gen Z, how Gen Z’s unparalleled exposure to diversity shapes their priorities, and how this generation will impact the arc of humanity for generations to come.
Researchers have shed light on an ongoing malware campaign that targets cryptocurrency enthusiasts on gaming-centric messaging platform Discord. Discovered by cybersecurity researchers at Morphisec, the “sophisticated” campaign aims to distribute a malware strain named Babadeda. “We know that this malware installer [Babadeda] has been used in a variety of recent...
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell contend that the inflation that is killing the US economy is actually too much of a good thing, claiming that markets were not expecting such a speedy rebound from the Covid disaster. Powell said on Wednesday that he “knew demand...
The U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that she has not made up her mind about whether the Fed should issue a central bank digital currency (CBDC). “There are some benefits” to a digital dollar, Yellen said, but noted that “there are also meaningful costs.”. Janet Yellen Has Not Decided...
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is concerned that working-class Americans will be wiped out by rising inflation unless they invest in several key assets. In a YouTube video on The Rich Dad Channel, the widely known author says that true capitalism has been abandoned, and the government instead intervenes on behalf of banks.
Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
Comments / 0