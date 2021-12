A group of female leaders in media and entertainment addressed the challenges for women breaking into the industry -- and the need to find mentors along the way. At an online panel moderated by #GALSNGEAR founder Amy DeLouise and presented by NABShow, "NCIS: New Orleans" and "You" star Shalita Grant said that she felt lost as she was launching a natural-hair business and realized that she needed a business coach as she approached a pre-launch of her product. "This man has really helped me put my finger on my imposter syndrome," Grant said -- referring to the feeling of self-doubt that many successful women have despite their accomplishments.

