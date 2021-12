The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by over 15% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by over 15% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to a report that Novavax could begin the commercial manufacturing of a COVID-19 vaccine tailored for the Omicron coronavirus variant in January 2022. The market likely wanted Novavax to have a faster timeline.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO