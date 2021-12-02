Clarus Acquires MAXTRAX, the Market Leader in Vehicle Recovery and Extraction Track for the Overland and Off-Road Market
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. SALT LAKE CITY – December 1, 2021 – Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets, today announced it has acquired Australian-based MAXTRAX® (“MAXTRAX”), the market leader in...www.outsidebusinessjournal.com
Comments / 0