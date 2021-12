Moderna Inc’s (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock has had quite a wild and volatile ride in 2021. The stock’s 52-week low is $102.66 with 52-week highs of $497.49. While many stocks continued to get hammered on Friday, Moderna’s stock has fared well, aided by an increase in demand for vaccines as the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads throughout the world.

