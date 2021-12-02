Blue Christmas Service

(CNN) — While at least 12 states have identified cases of the Omicron coronavairus variant, US health officials remain concerned about the Delta version that accounts for practically all new infections. "We now have about 86,000 cases of Covid right now in the United States being diagnosed daily, and 99.9%...
MOSCOW — It is by now a familiar pattern: Russian troops mass near the Ukrainian border, triggering ratcheting rhetoric and jitters across Europe and the United States that war might be imminent, before a flurry of diplomacy calms nerves. Officials and experts say that this time is different — and...
President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
MOSCOW — President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak in a video call Tuesday as tensions between the U.S. and Russia escalate over a Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border seen as a sign of a potential invasion. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed plans on Saturday...
(CNN) — A plumber doing repair work at pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church found hundreds of envelopes of cash and checks hidden in a wall that police think is connected to a massive 2014 theft at the Houston mega-church. Officers were called to the church on November 10 to investigate...
A Maryland homeowner accidentally burned down a house in November while attempting to use smoke to get rid of a snake infestation. Pete Pringer, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service's public information officer, and other first responders were at the property Thursday to investigate. "The homeowner was using smoke to...
The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
A dentist in Italy faces possible criminal charges after trying to receive a coronavirus vaccine in a fake arm made of silicone. A nurse in the northern city of Biella, Filippa Bua, said she could tell right away that something was off when a man presented the phony limb for a shot on Thursday.
The Portland Trail Blazers have fired President and General Manager Neil Olshey after a private investigation revealed he violated the team's code of conduct in the workplace environment. The NBA team said Olshey's termination was effective immediately, according to a statement released on Friday, while Joe Cronin, the director of...
