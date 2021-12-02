ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mann announces establishment of Congressional FFA Caucus

WASHINGTON, D.C. - First District Congressman Tracey Mann and representative Jimmy Panetta announced the establishment of the Congressional FFA Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives. "I'm really excited about this," Mann said Thursday. "Congress has caucuses, groups of members that come together and form little groups on certain...

