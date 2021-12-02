Who has the edge in high-octane game between Bengals and Chargers |On Site

An NFL head coach admitted on Sunday evening that he made a “horrific” mistake during his team’s loss on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals had been playing well as of late, but they fell back down to Earth on Sunday, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cincinnati fell to Los Angeles,...
Quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers (6-5) play at the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4 at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Keep it here for live updates from reporter Gilbert Manzano along with analysis and stats during and after the game. Subscribe to the Notes & Bolts newsletter. Follow reporter Gilbert Manzano...
In the week that Joe Burrow said he'd play in a field at dawn if they told him to, we ask whatever happened to the cold, see-your-breath AFC North games. Don't look for it Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12), where the 6-4 Steelers and the 5-4-1 Steelers are predicted to play in balmy 43-degree weather on Thanksgiving weekend that is still a bit chilly for some of the newest Bengals.
CHARGERS (6-4) AT BRONCOS (5-5) When: Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV/Radio: CBS (Ch. 2); 98.7 FM; 105.5 FM/94.3 FM (Spanish); Sirius 137. Notable injury designations: Chargers: LG Matt Feiler (questionable; ankle), CB Asante Samuel Jr. (out; concussion) S Alohi Gilman (out; quadriceps), DB Trey Marshall (questionable; ankle/hip), DB Mark Webb Jr. (injured reserve; knee)
At 6-4, the Cincinnati Bengals were big candidates to have their Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers flexed to “Sunday Night Football.”. And it turns out the NFL disagreed, instead flexing the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos to the timeslot. The Bengals snapped a two-game skid in...
After appearing to be trending upward against the run, the Chargers took a step back in last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos – allowing 147 carries on 33 carries. One of the primary reasons for the woeful performance was due to personnel. Rather than rolling with the team’s best run...
The Cincinnati Bengals added another impressive win to their résumé with a Week 12 thrashing over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The Los Angeles Chargers did the opposite and fell flat against their division foe, the Denver Broncos. Both teams are in the conversation to grab a playoff spot, and there aren’t many weeks left to hit consistent form. Let’s take a look at the Chargers vs. Bengals Week 13 matchup, the NFL odds, and make a pick and prediction.
The opening question in my latest film study was: Has the NFL figured out what Chargers quarterback and defending Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert can do, and are they countering him perfectly to limit what the passing game can do, or are the laminations of the passing schemes the real issue?
The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT. Here are a few Bengals players who the Bolts must hone in on to increase their chances of coming out victorious in Week 13. QB Joe Burrow. The Chargers roughed up Burrow in his professional...
CINCINNATI (AP) — For the first time in years, the Cincinnati Bengals are positioned to make some noise in December. The Bengals (7-4), with offensive playmakers and a defense that coalesced in back-to-back blowout wins, find themselves in the thick of a wide-open AFC playoff race. Except for the 8-3...
Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer returns to On Site as the Bengals (-3.5) get ready to host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in Ohio. Can Cincinnati's run game step up to the task and take pressure off quarterback Joe Burrow?.
The Cincinnati Bengals would love to roll out the same starting five along the offensive line for the fourth consecutive time with the Los Angeles Chargers in town over the weekend. But with two of the three injury reports for the week on the books now, that’s beginning to look...
LA CHARGERS (6-5) at CINCINNATI (7-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. BETTING LINE: Bengals by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 5-6; Bengals 6-5. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 22-15. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat Bengals 16-13 on Sept, 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. LAST WEEK: Chargers lost to Broncos...
The Ravens (8-3) head into Pittsburgh for a 4:25 p.m. game Sunday to face a Steelers (5-5-1) team that is coming off an embarrassing 41-10 loss to the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore isn’t used to being favored in Pittsburgh, but they hold significant matchup advantages. Here’s who has the edge in each phase of the game:
Season Record: 4-7 The AFC playoff race is wide open and the Cincinnati Bengals are in position to move closer toward the top spot this week. It’s been a while, 2015 to be exact since we’ve been able to include the Bengals in postseason conversations. The Chargers are also in...
RB Chris Evans (ankle) DE Khalid Kareem (illness) Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that two starting offensive linemen will be game-time decisions after receiving “questionable” tags:. C Trey Hopkins. RT Riley Reiff. Last week against the Steelers, Isaiah Prince took the reps in place of Reiff and rookie Trey...
Can the Bengals beat the Chargers and keep pace in the AFC playoff race?. Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd thinks Los Angeles will upset Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. "I would take the Chargers," Cowherd said. "This feels like the right spot for them." He mentioned the fact that the Bengals...
The Los Angeles Chargers will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Paul Brown Stadium at 1 p.m. ET next Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals will be strutting in after a victory while the Chargers will be stumbling in from a loss. The contest between Los...
The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) host the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET during Week 13 NFL action. The Bengals are 3.5-point favorites entering this matchup, per the oddsmakers at Tipico Sportsbook. On Site host, Tony Anderson is joined by the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway as they break...
CINCINNATI — Sunday's game can be perfectly described as a "momentum game." The roller coaster of a game ended with the Bengals falling to the Chargers, 41 to 22. The Bengals struggled to find consistency in all three phases of this afternoon's game. The offense couldn't stay consistent and had costly turnovers. The offensive line struggled to be a cohesive unit, and it plagued the offense throughout the day.
