‘Reacher’: Alan Ritchson Steps Into the Lead Role in Official Trailer (VIDEO)

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Brenham Banner-Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom being arrested for murder to helping solve the crime, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is going to be busy when he’s in the small town of Margrave, Georgia in the Prime Video series. The streaming service released the official trailer and key art (both of which you can check...

CNET

Jack Reacher trailer banishes memories of Tom Cruise on Amazon Prime Video

Move over, Tom Cruise. A new Jack Reacher reaches out in the trailer for an Amazon Prime Video series based on Lee Child's best-selling action thriller novels. In this TV version, Alan Ritchson plays the ass-kicking literary hero. Appearing in 26 books, Reacher is a decorated former military policeman who roams the US looking for trouble. The debut season is based on the first book in the series, Killing Floor, in which Reacher tackles a conspiracy in a small town.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Amazon's Jack Reacher Trailer Gets A Lot Of Things Right, And One Thing Wrong

Here’s the best way to tell that the team behind Amazon Prime Video’s Jack Reacher series understand the character, and what fans of the Lee Childs books want to see out of these stories. The first time we see Reacher in the trailer for the upcoming series, he’s seated in a diner. Perfect. Naturally, his meal (guaranteed to include black coffee) is interrupted by distrustful law enforcement agents who are ready to pull Reacher into a violent mess. Such is the way of this massive, wandering man. The new trailer is above. It gets an awful lot right about this fascinating character… and one very important element wrong. Watch it, then read on.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Tom Cruise Already Filming Mission: Impossible 8 Before Next One Premieres, and His First Stunt Is Terrifying

After over a year of production issues and setbacks, Mission: Impossible 7 finally wrapped production back in September. Originally, the movie was meant to film back-to-back with Mission: Impossible 8, but it was reported earlier this year that production on the still-untitled eighth movie would begin after Tom Cruise completed promotional duties for Top Gun: Maverick. However, it was then reported that Mission: Impossible 7's release date was pushed back, which also became the case for the new Top Gun. It looks like we finally have our answer, though. According to a new report from The Sun, production on the eighth movie has officially begun.
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the most on HBO Max ASAP

What makes a movie premise irresistible? It’s typically different from how movies are pitched to studios and agents. Trying to sell a movie can look like a math problem, suggesting that Plot A + Setting B x Twist C = Story D. But the best films are often the ones that get right to the point.
TV & VIDEOS
vitalthrills.com

Reacher Trailer and Key Art Revealed by Prime Video

Today, Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the upcoming series Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson and based on the novels by Lee Child. All eight episodes of the first season of the Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, February 4, 2022. Reacher...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Amazon Prime Video Announces ‘As We See It’ Release Date and Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video announced the upcoming series “As We See It” will premiere all eight episodes on Jan. 21, 2022 and released a trailer for it. The series follows 20-something roommates — Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki) and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), who are on the autism spectrum — as they strive to get jobs, make friends and fall in love. The trailer features each of the roommates tackling their goals, with the help of family and friends along the way. “I think you are such a beautiful person that you shouldn’t have to hide who you are,” says their...
TV SERIES
Harvey Guillén
Lee Child
Alan Ritchson
Willa Fitzgerald
Marc Bendavid
Maxwell Jenkins
Bruce Mcgill
Kristin Kreuk
Malcolm Goodwin
David Ellison
pophorror.com

Official Trailer and Key Art Released for Hulu Original Film, ‘Mother/Android’ (2021), Directed By Mattson Tomlin

An official trailer and key art have been released for the Hulu Original film, Mother/Android, directed by Mattson Tomlin (Solomon Grundy). The film stars Chloe Grace Moretz (Carrie 2013), Algee Smith (The Hate U Give 2018), Steve M. Robertson (Channel Zero TV series), Raul Castillo (Atypical TV series), and Oscar Wahlberg (Slenderman). The film premieres December 17, 2021, on Hulu.
MOVIES
Sasquatch 107.7

Meet the New Jack Reacher In First Trailer for New Series

Lee Child always described his popular literary hero Jack Reacher — who has appeared in dozens of Child’s novels — as an enormous man. He’s supposedly something like six and a half feet tall and well over 200 pounds; one book describes him having “a six-pack like a cobbled city street, a chest like a suit of NFL armor, biceps like basketballs, and subcutaneous fat like a Kleenex tissue.” So naturally when they made a movie about him he was played by the biggest and most physically imposing of actors... Tom Cruise.
NFL
Deadline

Ana De Armas In, Scarlett Johansson Exits Apple’s Chris Evans-Starrer ‘Ghosted’ With Dexter Fletcher Directing, Skydance Producing

EXCLUSIVE: A different kind of reteam is in store for Ghosted, the Apple Original Films romantic action adventure film to be helmed by Dexter Fletcher. Ana de Armas will reteam with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans in the film. Scarlett Johansson, Evans’ oft-collaborator in the Marvel movies, has amicably exited the picture in what sources describe as a scheduling conflict. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing, along with Jules Daly. Evans will serve as producer and de Armas as an executive producer. The film’s writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), will also be producers....
MOVIES
Deadline

Vincent Gallo Returns To Acting In The Daily Wire Movie ‘Shut In’

Cult and controversial actor-director Vincent Gallo is returning to acting after a near decade-long absence from features. Quietly, Gallo took on one of the lead roles in D.J. Caruso’s (xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, Disturbia) movie thriller Shut In, which is the first original movie from conservative media outlet-turned film producer The Daily Wire. The project marks Gallo’s first feature acting role since 2013 film The Human Trust. The actor-filmmaker, now 60, is best known for directing controversial indie movie The Brown Bunny (2003) with Chloe Sevigny and Christina Ricci starrer Buffalo 66 (1998), and for leading cast in Francis Ford Coppola’s 2009 film...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Gunpowder Milkshake: A Fun But Generic John Wick Style Film

“Can I lighten your load?” Gunpowder Milkshake made its way to Netflix this summer with a starry all-female cast and some flashy style; however, when it comes down to it, the film is nothing more than a John Wick clone. Since John Wick made its way into theaters back in 2014, the film is notable for changing the way action movies are made. These days, rarely do you get movies with a million cuts per second to hide the stunt double during the action sequences. Plus, Wick is known for its incredible style and creating an organization called The Continental. That’s essentially the gist of what Gunpowder Milkshake is. The film centers around Sam, a 12-year-old who was trained to be an elite assassin by The Firm, a ruthless crime syndicate that her mother worked for. A big job goes wrong and all hell breaks loose, with Sam gaining help from her mother’s trusted associates: The Librarians. Gunpowder Milkshake proudly wears its John Wick roots on its sleeve; The film never hides the fact that it’s essentially a clone of the popular action series, nor does it do much to separate itself from Wick and other action films. The premise of an “assassin” being betrayed by their own kind has been done to death at this point, and Gunpowder Milkshake doesn’t even try to reinvent the wheel. Is it cool to see Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino kick some major ass? Definitely, but the film is more about style than substance.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

First Trailer for Prime Video’s Reacher Series is Pretty Great

This afternoon brings our first trailer (and release date) for Amazon’s upcoming Jack Reacher series, which looks to whip a surprising amount of ass. To tell it to you honestly, I had pretty much zero interest in Reacher when it was first announced (and pretty much all through it’s development). For one, the Jack Reacher stories aren’t generally my thing—moreso than just about any other military/real world stories, but still—and I wasn’t thrilled by the Tom Cruise movies.
TV & VIDEOS
thehendersonnews.com

‘With Love’ Trailer Teases Romantic Woes for the Diaz Family (VIDEO)

The full trailer for Amazon Prime Video‘s With Love has arrived just in time before its December 17 premiere. The multi-holiday romantic comedy series from writer and creator Gloria Calderón Kellett (One Day at a Time) tells the story of the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge Jr. who are on a mission to find love and purpose amid the festive seasons. Each of the five episodes focuses on Lily and Jorge Jr. along with the entire Diaz family as they navigate romantic highs and lows.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Peacemaker: HBO Max Drops Trailer for James Gunn's Suicide Squad Spinoff

John Cena will play Peacemaker again in 2022. HBO Max on Friday dropped the full-length trailer and key art for the forthcoming spinoff of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. If you like watching things blow up, comedy, and people teaming up for the greater good, then it will be a show for you.
TV SERIES
Movies
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
showbizjunkies.com

First Look: ‘1883’ Official Trailer and Season 1 Photos

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan delves into the history of the Dutton family with the new series, 1883. The first full trailer reveals 1883 will be considerably more action-heavy than Yellowstone and will follow the family as they struggle to find a place to call home. In addition to dropping the...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ana de Armas Replaces Scarlett Johansson in Chris Evans’ ‘Ghosted’

No Time to Die star Ana de Armas is in and Scarlett Johansson is out in Apple Original Films’ adventure pic Ghosted, to be directed by Dexter Fletcher and produced by Skydance Media. De Armas will now star opposite Chris Evans in the romantic action-adventure film and executive produce; Evans produces alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Jules Daly. Evans and Johansson, known for playing Captain America and Black Widow, respectively, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had originally teamed up for Ghosted. The deal for the Apple film was the second Johansson signed after filing her lawsuit against Disney over...
MOVIES

