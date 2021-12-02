ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian throws her arms in the air as she strikes a series of sultry poses in sequined Balenciaga gown

By Deirdre Simonds, Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Kim Kardashian showcased her famous curves in a black sequined evening gown and stiletto boots for a glamorous photo shoot in her living room.

While standing in front of a set of grey curtains, the 41-year-old reality star threw her arms in the air as she smoldered at the camera under a pair of sunglasses.

'Balenci Baby,' she captioned her slideshow on Thursday, in which she went from standing proud striking a sexy pose in a crouched position.

Posing away: Kim Kardashian showcased her famous curves in a black sequined gown for a glamorous photo shoot in her living room

Her stunning makeup look included a healthy dose of bronzer, highlighter and nude matte lipstick.

She completed her chic ensemble with a massive statement ring, a pair of silver earrings a thigh-high black boots.

Her post comes after it was announced the mom-of-four will be receiving the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

Glamorous: While standing in front of a set of grey curtains, the 41-year-old reality star threw her arms in the air as she smoldered at the camera
'Balenci Baby,' she captioned her slideshow on Thursday, in which she went from standing proud to switching into a sexy crouching position

The KKW Beauty founder 'will be honored for her keen fashion sense, her unprecedented entrepreneurial success, and single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trend-setting style over the past decade,' according to a press release earlier this week.

'For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West's style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry,' Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming, said.

'For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can't wait to honor Kim with this year's "People's Fashion Icon" award,' she added.

Beautiful: Her stunning makeup look included a healthy dose of bronzer, highlighter and nude matte lipstick

Kim is also up for two other awards at the upcoming show, set to be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on December 7.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum will be going head-to-head against fellow reality star heavyweights for The Reality TV Star Of 2021.

She will also be facing off against social media sensations - including her sister Kylie Jenner - for The Social Star of 2021.

