An early Thanksgiving Day fire destroyed a home on Milford Road near White Lake Road in Highland Twp., injuring three people. Highland Twp. firefighters were called to the home just before midnight Wed. and stayed until the wee hours Thursday morning. Three peope inside the home were treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard gave credit to sheriff’s deputies for saving the life of a woman who was in the basement at the time.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO