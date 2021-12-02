ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D’Andre Swift “Feels Like a Long Shot” For Week 14

Cover picture for the articleSwift is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, and he has yet to practice this week. He will likely be ruled out for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Vikings on Friday, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Swift is unlikely to suit up...

Pride Of Detroit

Notes: D’Andre Swift nominated for back-to-back FedEx Ground Player of the Week

D’Andre Swift has been nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week for the second week in a row. The second-year back earned his Week 11 nomination after rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Swift faces some tough competition this week, especially Jonathan Taylor who saved my fantasy season rushed for 185 yards on 32 carries and a whopping four touchdowns.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Dan Campbell Issues Update On Lions RB D’Andre Swift

During the first half of the Bears-Lions matchup, second-year running back D’Andre Swift went down with a shoulder injury. He didn’t return to the game. Following the heartbreaking loss to the Bears, Lions coach Dan Campbell was asked about Swift’s status. Campbell said Swift is dealing with a shoulder sprain.
NFL
SportsGrid

D’Andre Swift injuries shoulder in Thanksgiving game against the Bears

Https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1463978584633221120. After the Lions’ loss to the Bears, coach Dan Campbell said they’ll have to “wait and see” about D’Andre Swift‘s shoulder injury. Campbell referred to the injury as a shoulder sprain. Swift will have imaging on Friday to reveal the exact extent of the damage. If it is just a sprain, he’ll have ten days to heal before Detroit lines up against Minnesota. Swift could miss one or two weeks, but his status will become more apparent in 24 hours. Swift leads the Lions in rushing yards with 555, and his four rushing touchdowns also lead the team. If Swift is out for any period of time, expect Jamaal Williams to get the bulk of the carries.
NFL
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Look: D’Andre Swift Leaves Game vs. Bears After Nasty Hit

The first game of Thanksgiving Day didn’t give football fans much to get excited about – well at least on paper. The Detroit Lions hosted the Chicago Bears in a pivotal NFC North showdown. While “pivotal” doesn’t usually describe a game like this, both teams entered the game desperate for a win.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

D’Andre Swift Start/Sit Week 12: Expect a rebound since he last faced the Bears

D’Andre Swift is the best thing to happen to the Detroit Lions since Calvin Johnson. Just like Johnson, Swift seems destined to slog through multiple successive losing seasons to begin his career. And also like Johnson, he seems unstoppable. Heading into Week 12’s Thanksgiving Day contest against the Bears, can fantasy football managers trust Swift as a locked-in RB1?
NFL
NBC Sports

D’Andre Swift considered day-to-day with shoulder injury

The Lions lost running back D'Andre Swift early in Thursday’s 16-14 loss to the Bears, but it doesn’t sound like it should be a long-term absence. Swift hurt his shoulder on a short run in the first quarter of the game and was called questionable to return after heading to the locker room. He was officially ruled out at halftime and head coach Dan Campbell called the injury a sprain in his postgame press conference.
NFL
#Long Shot#Lions#American Football#Rb D Andre Swift#Vikings#Nfl Network#Dfs#Fanduel Sportsbook
NBC Sports

D’Andre Swift heads to locker room in second quarter

The Lions continue to lead the Bears in the first half, but they lost a big offensive piece in the second quarter. Running back D'Andre Swift stayed down after being tackled by linebacker Roquan Smith on the Bears sideline. Trainers attended to him on the field and then helped him to the sideline where they appeared to be looking at his right shoulder. Swift eventually went to the locker room.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Lions vs. Bears bold prediction of the week: Jamaal Williams outrushes D’Andre Swift

The Detroit Lions are poised for an interesting game Thursday when a hamstrung Chicago Bears team comes to town to take on an injured Jared Goff and his supporting cast. The Lions, due to injuries, weather, and a quarterback on his first career start, have leaned on the run game more than usual over the past two weeks, including last week when D’Andre Swift exploded for 136 yards on the ground in a loss to the Browns. Jamaal Williams struggled to find any kind of success, posting just 11 yards on seven carries in Williams’ first game back from injury. Will that change Thursday?
NFL
MLive.com

Halftime analysis: D’Andre Swift injury spoils fast start by Lions on Thanksgiving

DETROIT -- The Lions enjoyed a rare explosive start, but it’s hard to feel good about their chances without their best skill player. Star running back D’Andre Swift has returned to the locker room after suffering a shoulder injury in the second quarter of the Thanksgiving game against Chicago. His return is officially questionable, and so are the Lions’ chances of winning their first game of the season. They trail 13-7 at halftime.
NFL
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift officially ruled out for Lions vs. Bears

Things have been bad for the Detroit Lions, but it appears it’s getting even worse. During the game against the Chicago Bears, star running back D’Andre Swift has fallen to injury. According to the Lions’ PR team, D’Andre Swift is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. It didn’t look...
NFL
FanSided

D’Andre Swift injury brings potential opportunity for Jamaal Williams

With doubt about D’Andre Swift’s status going forward, opportunity is set to knock for Jamaal Williams. The Detroit Lions had another narrow loss on Thursday, 16-14 to the Chicago Bears on a final play field goal by Cairo Santos. But injury was added to that insult in the first half, as running back D’Andre Swift suffered a shoulder injury and did not return.
NFL
kion546.com

Lions RB D’Andre Swift hurts shoulder, leaves Bears game

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift hurt his right shoulder in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears and was not cleared to return on Thursday. Bears receiver Marquise Goodwin left the game with a foot injury, linebacker Roquan Smith had a hamstring injury and fellow linebacker Sam Kamara was evaluated for a concussion in the first half. Goodwin returned only to leave again. Kamara and Smith were ruled out after halftime. The Lions played in the second half without cornerback Bobby Price because of a shoulder injury.
NFL
MLive.com

Lions RB D’Andre Swift sprains shoulder in Thanksgiving loss, status unclear

DETROIT -- The Lions lost another game. They lost another key offensive player too, this time D’Andre Swift. The running back suffered a sprained shoulder in the 16-14 loss on Thanksgiving to the Chicago Bears. He left the game in the second quarter, then headed for the locker room and never returned.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Insider Offers New Injury Update For Lions RB D’Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift is going to need some recovery time after leaving Thursday’s game with an injury. Swift left Thursday’s Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears with a shoulder injury. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday afternoon that Swift’s injury isn’t believed to be serious, but he will be considered...
NFL
fantasypros.com

D'Andre Swift Week 13 Status in question per HC Dan Campbell

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell says it is "hard to ... see him playing" when asked about a "still very sore" RB D'Andre Swift. (Eric Woodyard on Twitter) A potential Swift absence carries major ramifications for the Detroit offense and fantasy managers as he ranks third among all RBs in snaps played for the 2021 NFL season. Should the second-year back miss any sort of time, teammates Jamaal Williams and Jermar Jefferson would see a boost in fantasy value, more so the former of the two.
NFL
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift questionable to return for Lions vs. Bears

Things have been bad for the Detroit Lions, but it appears it’s getting even worse. During the game against the Chicago Bears, star running back D’Andre Swift has fallen to injury. According to the Lions’ PR team, D’Andre Swift is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. It didn’t look...
NFL
AllLions

Penei Sewell, D'Andre Swift Miss Practice Wednesday

During the portion of practice that was open to the media Wednesday, the Detroit Lions were without two key contributors on offense, as rookie Penei Sewell and running back D'Andre Swift were not out on the field. According to a Wednesday afternoon report from ESPN, Detroit's second-year running back could...
NFL
CBS Detroit

Lions RB D’Andre Swift’s Still Hurting

The winless Detroit Lions may be without their best player against the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit coach Dan Campbell said Monday that running back D’Andre Swift’s injured shoulder is still sore, adding it’s hard to envision him playing on Sunday. Campbell said the team will know more about Swift’s status after...
NFL

