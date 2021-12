Oh-Ho Asian BBQ and Chinese closed in Round Rock Nov. 1, according to a notice posted on the door of the establishment. The restaurant, located at 105 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Ste. 105, Round Rock, has a notice from the Williamson County and Cities Health District Division of Environmental Health posted to its door stating that it is unlawful to operate a food establishment in a facility bearing the notice. 512-363-5111. www.ohhoroundrock.com.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO