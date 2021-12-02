ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.N. urged to restore scrutiny of war crimes in Yemen

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) – Activist groups called on the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday to create a new panel of independent experts to collect and preserve evidence of possible war crimes by all sides in Yemen’s bitter conflict for future prosecution. Bahrain, Russia and other members of the U.N. Human...

