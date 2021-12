Before I announce that I’m back in on Marcus Smart and the Celtics, I suppose I should provide full disclosure:. I was out on Marcus Smart and the Celtics. Mind you, I didn’t want to be. Since Smart arrived as the No. 6 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, I’ve believed he would grow into that quintessential tough-as-masonry-nails Celtic in the K.C. Jones/Don Chaney/M.L. Carr tradition, one who would find ways to help win games even on nights when his jump shot had the density of a brick.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO