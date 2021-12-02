ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven County added to disaster declaration

By Brent Addleman
KPVI Newschannel 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – New Haven County has been added to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster declaration, Gov. Ned Lamont said. The governor announced in a news release that at his urging President Joe Biden added the county to the Individual Assistance Disaster Declaration stemming from damages...

