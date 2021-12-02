Graduate Wins Polartec Apex Award for Design

For many trade and professional bodies, a high-profile bash that hands out a dazzling array of trophies is a fixture of the festive season, and is essentially seen as a good marketing ploy for the profession (or trade) and the individuals who win. The Society of Garden Designers (SGD) is no exception and has established its own annual shindig – this year saw the ninth such awards. It was heartening to see how they have matured and come into their own, with impressive winners across all categories.

