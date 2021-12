Although the Covid vaccine is now available for children ages 5 through 11, Dighton-Rehoboth schools have no plans to hold vaccination clinics. “We have not had that discussion with our school committee,” Superintendent Anthony Azar said Friday. “We have not planned a clinic due to the fact that public awareness of the vaccine for students between the ages of 5 and 11 and its’ availability is extremely high. At this time we continue to encourage families to vaccinate their child(ren). However, knowing that it’s a family decision we can only encourage and not mandate.”

REHOBOTH, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO