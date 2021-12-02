The "Water-Winter Wonderland" License Plate Returns

Aldermen next week will vote whether to get into license plate readers! Dan Murdock (pictured) of Flock Safety, the company that is selling the system, describes how it works:. “Anytime something moves, it takes a bunch of pictures,” Murdock told aldermen Tuesday. “Then machine learning runs over the top of it to identify the make, color, and type of vehicle as well as the license plate. So if there’s a shooting or robbery or something like that like and you have a witness who says, I saw a red F-150 driving away from the scene. Your law enforcement will be able to go back to the cameras in the area and search for all Ford trucks and go backwards to the license plate.”

