The "Water-Winter Wonderland" License Plate Returns

By Editor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of State Jocelyn Benson is bringing back the resident-favorite "Water-Winter Wonderland" license plate. The iconic blue plate has been requested by motorists and collectors for years, and Benson noted that it is the plate the state used in 1965 when the...

