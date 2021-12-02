Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez recovering after successful back surgery

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez is recovering after back surgery on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The team said the procedure was successful and was performed by Dr. Robert Watkins along with team physician Dr. William Raasch.

Updates on Lopez’s rehabilitation progress and a timetable for his return will be provided when available.

Lopez, 33, has been sidelined since the defending champion Bucks’ season-opening win against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 19. He had eight points, five rebounds and three blocks in 28 minutes.

He has played in 856 games (818 starts) with the Nets (2008-17), Los Angeles Lakers (2017-18) and Bucks, posting averages of 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

A first-round pick (10th overall) by the then-New Jersey Nets in 2008, Lopez made the All-Star team in 2012-13 and the All-Defensive team in 2019-20.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: