Obituary: David M Jones, Jr. (August 17, 1943 ~ November 30, 2021)

David Milton Jones, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

He was born in Bessemer, Alabama, on August 17, 1943. He was preceded in death by his wife, of 46 years, Margaret Dean Jones, and his parents, Reverend David M. Jones, Sr., and Evelyn Smith Jones.

He is survived by his son, Michael D. Jones (Lisa), and his daughters, Angela D. Sexton (Greg) and Aimee Joy Martin (Christopher); grandchildren, Chase Jones, Nikki Sexton O’Dell (Marcus), Chelsea Brooke Jones, Taylor DeAnn Sexton, Braylin Christopher Martin, and Harper Joy Martin, and great-granddaughter, Margaret Kennedy Sexton; his brother, Lawrence Jones, and sister, Catherine Jones Sanders, and many cousins, and extended family.

He graduated from Benjamin Russell High School and attended Jacksonville State University. He worked for 30 years at US Pipe as a Traffic Manager before retiring in 2010. For over ten years, he served on the City Council of Springville, Alabama. In addition, he was a faithful member of LifeSpring Church in Springville.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home in Trussville from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral service for David will be held at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home’s chapel at 12:00 p.m. with burial following the chapel service at Jefferson Memorial’s adjoining cemetery. Reverend Frank Battles will preside over the service.