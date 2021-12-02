ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets activate forward Emil Bemstrom, recall goalie Daniil Tarasov

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AP5ix_0dCW3jXt00

The Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday added goalie Daniil Tarasov on emergency recall and activated forward Emil Bemstrom off injured reserve.

Backup goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo is unavailable for Thursday night’s game at Dallas with an illness.

The Jackets assigned Bemstrom to Cleveland, its AHL affiliate. He has yet to play this season after suffering an oblique injury during practice on Oct. 12. He has 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 76 career games with the Blue Jackets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LV6vr_0dCW3jXt00 Also Read:
NHL power rankings: Powerful Capitals overtake no. 1 spot, Panthers’ injuries plague club

Tarasov has appeared in five NHL games, with the San Jose Sharks in 2014-15. He has a 5-2-2 record with a 2.96 goals against average and an .897 save percentage this season with the Cleveland Monsters. He will back up Elvis Merzlikins in Korpisalo’s absence.

Korpisalo is 3-4-0 in eight appearances (seven starts) this season. He sports a 3.95 GAA and .885 save percentage.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joonas Korpisalo
Person
Daniil Tarasov
Person
Malcolm Subban
jacketscannon.com

Game #16 Gamethread: Blue Jackets at Sabres

The Columbus Blue Jackets have a few lineup changes to note. Gregory Hofmann returns to the lineup for Justin Danforth. Joonas Korpisalo is in net. The Buffalo Sabres will counter with Dustin Tokarski in goal. They are are on the second half of a back-to-back, coming off a literal last second loss yesterday at Madison Square Garden. It will be interesting to see how they respond to that.
NHL
NHL

Roslovic boosts Blue Jackets to win against Sabres

BUFFALO -- Jack Roslovic scored his first two goals of the season for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 7-4 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday. "Yeah, it's fun," said Roslovic, who had an assist. "I think of that as my job and to do that is important, but you learn a lot of things as well. You're consistently learning all the time. There's not many ways to help the team win and we've been playing well. It was a good road trip (2-1-0), and that was a good way to end it."
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Columbus Blue Jackets#Ahl#Panthers#The San Jose Sharks#The Cleveland Monsters#Buffalo Sabres#Covid
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS - The Winnipeg Jets begin a three-game road trip tonight in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. Stay tuned for the Morning Skate Report, as well as the JetsTV Road Report as they come available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. The Jets are tied for second in the NHL's...
NHL
ourcommunitynow.com

Surging Blue Jackets take on slumping Blues

The St. Louis Blues will try to catch their second wind when they host the streaking Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. The Blues are 2-5-2 in their past nine games after blowing a two-goal.
NHL
Victoria Advocate

Photos: Blues 6, Blue Jackets 3

The Blues started their scoring spree early in the second period to come from behind and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
stlouisgametime.com

Blue Jackets at Blues preview: Consistency is key

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the Blues lost an easily winnable game. After frittering away a commanding two goal lead, the Blues snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in an overtime result that looked like a foregone conclusion. It’s frustrating, because a) the Blues lost but also b) they looked like they had control of the game for the first period and a half.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Blue Jackets

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Blue Jackets this season: Nov. 26 (road), Dec. 14 (home). Vancouver is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games vs Columbus (2-3-0 in their last 5). The Canucks have a 37-14-2-8 all-time record in 61 games against the Blue Jackets....
NHL
The Columbus Dispatch

Momentum swings unnerving young Columbus Blue Jackets team

ST. LOUIS — One of the Blue Jackets' top priorities this season is to show growth from their growing pains. Striving to become a playoff contender again will require maturation in a number of areas, but dealing with momentum swings remains a top concern. The Jackets have a tendency to shrink against teams that turn up the heat by pressuring the puck, and the latest example led to a confounding 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night at Enterprise Center.
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Cannon Blasts: Are the Blue Jackets a playoff team?

It’s a popular talking point among NHL pundits that American Thanksgiving marks a key milestone in the season: if a team isn’t in a playoff position by that point, it is unlikely they will be able to battle back, even with two thirds of the season remaining. On the flip side, 80% of teams on the right side of the playoff cut line at this point can be expected to make the postseason.
NHL
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Blue Jackets shut out by Nashville Predators 6-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets suffered a 6-0 loss to the Predators Tuesday night in Nashville. Flilip Forsberg got the scoring started off for Nashville with a goal right before the five-minute mark in the first period. Later in the first, Yakov Trenin and Forsberg scored a...
NHL
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets announce roster moves

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Emil Bemstrom off Injured Reserve and assigned the forward to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The club also has added goaltender Daniil Tarasov to the roster on emergency recall from Cleveland as goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is unavailable for tonight's game at Dallas due to an illness.
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy