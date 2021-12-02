Pre-Fab Fabulousness Outside Melbourne, in Surf-Centric Point Leo

Click here to read the full article.

A unique ultra-modern home on the south-eastern coast of Australia is looking for new owners. Located in the surf-centric community of Point Leo, about 55 miles from Melbourne, the one-of-a-kind residence is set to be auctioned this month with an estimate of about US$2.1 million. Andrew Hines and Ruth Williams of Kay & Burton are marketing the property.

With 2,368 square feet of interior space and almost one-fifth of an acre outside, there’s plenty of room for making the most of warm and languid beach days. The funky new build was created by Modscape , a local modular design firm, who built the seven pre-fab modules that comprise the home in their warehouse before they were transported to the property and a crane employed to put them together on site, like Legos or Lincoln Logs.

The ground-floor living spaces are oriented to the street at the front and the garden at the back, while the second-floor, a long slender volume balanced atop the main-floor pavilion, pivots toward the ocean. A cast-iron Chiminee Philippe fireplace warms the main living room in the winter, and is actually sufficient to heat the rest of the house when needed. The open-plan main living spaces are relaxed, airy and stripped of extraneous adornment with chalky white walls, wide-plank wood floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Effectively blurring the distinction between indoor and outdoor spaces is the kitchen’s countertop, which continues out onto a covered deck to serve as an outdoor kitchen and built-in dining bench.

Curiously, none of the five upstairs bedrooms have direct access to either of the two bathrooms. Also upstairs are a separate powder room and a dedicated laundry space. Two balconies, the larger outside the main bedroom, offer incredible views of the dense surrounding bush. At the end of the covered deck outside the kitchen, a semi-detached den has a pint-sized half bath that makes it perfect as a children’s playroom, a media lounge or, given it’s locale, a surf shack for storing boards and wetsuits.

Clad in dark-stained teak and plywood, the ruggedly contemporary blends in nicely with the surrounding seaside environment. Lush greenery surrounds the outdoor kitchen and grill. Being just a few minutes’ walk from the beach and the local boat club makes it a perfect year-round getaway for any family of dedicated surfers. As they say, a family that surfs together stays together.