ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Pre-Fab Fabulousness Outside Melbourne, in Surf-Centric Point Leo

By Laura Euler
Dirt
Dirt
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=487r4i_0dCW3f0z00

Click here to read the full article.

A unique ultra-modern home on the south-eastern coast of Australia is looking for new owners. Located in the surf-centric community of Point Leo, about 55 miles from Melbourne, the one-of-a-kind residence is set to be auctioned this month with an estimate of about US$2.1 million. Andrew Hines and Ruth Williams of Kay & Burton are marketing the property.

With 2,368 square feet of interior space and almost one-fifth of an acre outside, there’s plenty of room for making the most of warm and languid beach days. The funky new build was created by Modscape , a local modular design firm, who built the seven pre-fab modules that comprise the home in their warehouse before they were transported to the property and a crane employed to put them together on site, like Legos or Lincoln Logs.

The ground-floor living spaces are oriented to the street at the front and the garden at the back, while the second-floor, a long slender volume balanced atop the main-floor pavilion, pivots toward the ocean. A cast-iron Chiminee Philippe fireplace warms the main living room in the winter, and is actually sufficient to heat the rest of the house when needed. The open-plan main living spaces are relaxed, airy and stripped of extraneous adornment with chalky white walls, wide-plank wood floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Effectively blurring the distinction between indoor and outdoor spaces is the kitchen’s countertop, which continues out onto a covered deck to serve as an outdoor kitchen and built-in dining bench.

Curiously, none of the five upstairs bedrooms have direct access to either of the two bathrooms. Also upstairs are a separate powder room and a dedicated laundry space. Two balconies, the larger outside the main bedroom, offer incredible views of the dense surrounding bush. At the end of the covered deck outside the kitchen, a semi-detached den has a pint-sized half bath that makes it perfect as a children’s playroom, a media lounge or, given it’s locale, a surf shack for storing boards and wetsuits.

Clad in dark-stained teak and plywood, the ruggedly contemporary blends in nicely with the surrounding seaside environment. Lush greenery surrounds the outdoor kitchen and grill. Being just a few minutes’ walk from the beach and the local boat club makes it a perfect year-round getaway for any family of dedicated surfers. As they say, a family that surfs together stays together.

More from DIRT

Comments / 0

Related
Dirt

The Gracious Home of Coconut Grove’s Founding Family Asks $12.9 Million

Click here to read the full article. This lovely Greek Revival is located in the tony, peacock-filled Miami neighborhood of Coconut Grove. So the story goes, it was built in 1910 for John T. Peacock, a member of the affluent nabe’s founding family. The estate is just over an acre, a notably large plot for the area, and the 7,000-square-foot house is set back 100 yards from the street, which makes for a long, elegant drive that loops around a reflecting pool with fountains. Asking a hearty $12.9 million, the property is listed with Lourdes Alatriste at Douglas Elliman. Just three years...
TENNIS
Dirt

Hamptons Estate of Macklowe Gallery Founders Lists for $60 Million

Click here to read the full article. West End Road, one of the most coveted streets in the Hamptons, is the sublime setting for the home of art world power couple Lloyd and Barbara Macklowe, who are selling their 1.5-acre spread along the serene, sought-after road with a skin-blistering $60 million ask. Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of Douglas Elliman share the listing. With 170 feet of ocean frontage and views of Georgica Pond, the sizable-but-short-of-huge house spans about 6,100 square feet, with five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. There’s also a separate three-car garage. Unlike most other houses in...
REAL ESTATE
Dirt

Stately Norman-Style Mansion on Long Island’s Gold Coast Seeks $12.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. An elegant house in the exceedingly tony Long Island, N.Y., village of Old Brookville has come for sale at $12.5 million. Known as Woodside, the French-style estate’s imposing, vine-encrusted main house has eight bedrooms and eight full bathrooms, plus four powder rooms. Extra-luxe amenities include four fireplaces, a high-end eat-in family kitchen and a separate prep kitchen, a game room, a wine cellar, and a gym. Listed with Paul Mateyunas at Douglas Elliman, the 12.5-acre spread also boasts a separate three-bedroom cottage, a detached three-car garage, a saltwater pool and pool house, and a...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Musician’s Resort-Sized Canadian Retreat Heads to Auction Without Reserve

The Whitestone Resort, a 31-acre ranch estate in Muskoka, Canada, will go to auction with no reserve next week. The lakefront property’s impressive 13,352 square feet of living space includes 15 bedrooms and 16 full bathrooms in total, according to Concierge Auctions, which is handling the online sale on Dec. 10.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Williams
Person
Latifah
Person
Britney Spears
Dirt

Futuristic Palm Desert Mansion With Six Kitchens and a Shark Tank Seeks $50 Million

Click here to read the full article. An extravagant Palm Desert estate long owned by late publishing and hospitality tycoon Duane Hagadone — best known for founding northern Idaho’s Coeur d’Alene Golf & Spa Resort — has hit the market for a whopping $49.5 million. Lest you think that price might be a tad steep, consider the property’s many lavish amenities — three swimming pools, an aquarium tunnel with its own shark tank and not one but six kitchens. And that’s just for starters. The multimillionaire purchased the land for $4.5 million in 2007, per records, and enlisted Indian Wells-based architect...
PALM DESERT, CA
yankodesign.com

The Top 10 Tiny Homes of October designed to transform you into a hardcore sustainable architecture lover!

It’s my favorite time of the month – when I get to explore and dive into some pretty cool tiny homes! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in the month of October! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a tiny home built from an old shipping container – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dezeen

Dezeen's top 10 houses of 2021

Kicking off our review of 2021, we round up 10 of the most striking and interesting houses featured on Dezeen this year, including a concrete villa in Indonesia and a mid-century Californian home given a new lease of life. Encased in ceramic bricks, this house was designed to reflect the...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf#Centric#Fab#Kay Burton#Legos#Lincoln Logs
Dirt

Matthew Modine Sells Modern Venice Oasis in Off-Market Deal

Click here to read the full article. Matthew Modine has quietly offloaded his Los Angeles pied-à-terre. Located in the still-somewhat-grungy-yet-increasingly pricey seaside community of Venice, the off-market transaction netted the Manhattan-based actor and his longtime wife Caridad Rivera exactly $4 million — a significant increase over the $2.5 million they paid music industry exec John Perenchio for the contemporary crash pad back in 2012. The buyers are award-winning Dutch photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. Listing information from the home’s previous sale shows it was built in 2003 and designed by local architect David Hertz of Studio of Environmental Architecture. Nestled behind...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dirt

This Reimagined Sierra Madre House Is a Retro Slice of Modernist Heaven

Click here to read the full article. Back in 1954, noted architect Jack Corey crafted this striking midcentury modern home for his parents. Located on the suburban outskirts of Los Angeles, in the San Gabriel Valley’s quaint city of Sierra Madre, the house was completed while he was still a student at USC’s School of Architecture. Eventually, he claimed the place as his own — holding on to it until about seven months ago. That’s when he decided to sell the property for $1.2 million to L.A.-based real estate design and development firm HabHouse, which subsequently embarked upon a quick...
SIERRA MADRE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Australia
Dirt

This Celeb-Pedigreed Hollywood Hills House Is Loaded With Charm

Click here to read the full article. Rumored to have been occupied by adventure novelist Zane Grey (“Riders of the Purple Sage”) and also the longtime West Coast outpost of New York City-based actress Heather Graham (“Boogie Nights,” “The Hangover”), this house in the historic upper Beachwood Canyon area of L.A.’s Hollywood Hills was designed by noted starchitect Robert Finkelhor. Originally built in 1927 and sold by Graham a little over a year ago for $2.5 million — after she picked it up in 1998 for the bargain-basement price of $880,000 — the Spanish-style villa has returned to the market...
HOME & GARDEN
Dirt

NBA’s ‘Super Dario’ Šarić Nets Scandinavian-Influenced Phoenix Estate

Click here to read the full article. Though he hasn’t professionally set foot on a basketball court since July — due to a torn ACL the forward-center suffered during Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals — Phoenix Suns star baller Dario Šarić still boasts an impressive salary. That means the native Croatian, 27, naturally has plenty of cash to dole out on a lavish home. His residence of choice: some strikingly Scandinavian-influenced digs in the sought-after Bartlett Estates neighborhood of Phoenix. Property records show that Šarić paid the exact asking price of nearly $3.5 million for the all-new home, which rests...
NBA
Dirt

Rapper Nas Buys Sprawling Estate on the Calabasas Outskirts

Click here to read the full article. Way back in 2012, Nasir “Nas” Jones was up to his ears in tax debt, and even lost his Georgia home to a much-publicized foreclosure. But nowadays, things seem to be looking up for the iconic hip-hop artist. Not only did he win his first-ever Grammy earlier this year for the rap album “King’s Disease” — after no less than 14 prior nominations — but he also recently picked up the keys to a massive $3.5 million mansion in the semi-rural outskirts of Calabasas. Originally listed for $2.5 million, the structure — kind of a...
CALABASAS, CA
Dirt

Camila Cabello Lists Romantic Villa Above the Sunset Strip

Click here to read the full article. After just shy of three years, Camila Cabello is ready to break free of her Los Angeles home. Primely perched in the Hollywood Hills high above the bustling Sunset Strip, the property is offered with a nearly $4 million list price. The “Havana” and “Señorita” hitmaker paid about $3.4 million for the 3,500-square-foot structure back in April 2019; while it appears she’s already vacated the premises, there are certainly plenty of decor remnants from her stay. Astute real estate watchers may recall that Cabello experienced some bad luck at this house. Back in March,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dirt

‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Seeks Big Profit on Studio City Traditional

Click here to read the full article. Now that Kenya Barris has dropped a hefty $7.3 million on some swank new Toluca Lake digs, it seems the award-winning writer/producer (“Black-ish,” “#BlackAF,” “Girls Trip”) no longer has any need for his more modest — but still huge — house in Studio City’s nearby Colfax Meadows neighborhood. And he’s looking for a big profit on the latter place, hoisting it back onto the market with a $7.4 million ask; Barris paid paid songwriter Emanuel “Eman” Kiriakou $4.6 million in an off-market deal for the house barely two years ago. Originally built way back in 1936 but...
ENTERTAINMENT
Dirt

This ’80s Time Capsule Near Palm Springs Just Says No to Modern Updates

Click here to read the full article. If Nancy Reagan were playing Trivial Pursuit with the Wendy’s Where’s the Beef lady, while wearing Swatches and knocking back Bartles & Jaymes wine coolers, as Don Johnson looked on in a Miami Vice by After Six tuxedo, that would still be less 80s than this house. Asking $5.5 million, this cathedral of neon, brass, teal, and pink is offered by Vintage Club Sales. It is perhaps unsurprising that the elderly owners, Faye Petersen Johnson and husband Ralph Johnson, were co-owners of an old-fashioned Las Vegas casino, the Westward Ho. Opening in 1971, the...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
homecrux.com

Baluchon Builds Feature-Packed Tiny House Perseverance for a French Couple

Tiny Houses are so intriguing that I dream of owning one in the future. Unfortunately, my pockets are shredded but I don’t miss a chance of having a single glimpse of them on the internet. Tucked away at Loire-Atlantique next to Atlantic in France lies one such tiny house named Perseverance. Designed by French builder Baluchon, it is a modern tiny home clad in wood and aluminum.
FRANCE
Dirt

Dirt

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions. Our exhaustive real estate coverage spans a wide range of locations and architectural styles — from midcentury moderns to monstrous megamansions, there’s something for every real estate lover around the globe.

 https://www.dirt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy