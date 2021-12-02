Why the Holidays are an Excellent Time to Sell a House

It’s the season of gathering once again, but bigger and better this time around. Whether online or in-store, consumers are anxious to make meaningful purchases and soak up the experience of holiday shopping. After more than a year of social distancing from family and loved ones, there’s an infinite desire to return to entertaining, and people are looking at their homes as the top destination to make lasting memories this holiday season. I’ve traveled to 20 Belk storefronts in the last 30 days and can confidently say, when you step foot on our floors, you can see and feel the essence of gathering. At Belk, shoppers will get a festive feeling as they get ready to decorate their homes for entertaining, with all of our seasonal décor to tie it together.

