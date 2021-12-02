ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview with Matt Iorio of the Houston Outlaws & Pokimane’s Scholorship

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s episode of On Campus the gang...

wcsx.com

Video: Mickey Redmond A Detroit Treasure

Mickey Redmond instantly comes to mind when you think about Detroit Legends, thankfully for us Mickey keeps adding to that!. Check out the Red Wings newest tradition! Mickey Redmond singing Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” in front of the whole crowd at LCA over the weekend!
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Ellie Raine Interview – Necroseam Chronicles

Still trying to catch up to all the interviews we did at Tampa Bay Comic con 2021! We had a chance to talk to Ellie Raine about her award winning novels! Learn more at ellieraine.com. Please give us a like, comment or share if you like the show! Follow us...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SFGate

YouTube Suspends Game Livestreamer Ludwig Ahgren for Copyright Violation, a Day After His Exclusive Deal With the Platform Kicked Off

Then, on Dec. 2, YouTube abruptly suspended Ludwig’s livestream. 'Squid Game' YouTube Video Content Crushes 'Game of Thrones' With 17 Billion Views (EXCLUSIVE) The YouTube block came Thursday in the middle of his second exclusive broadcast on the platform — displaying a notice that the content violated YouTube’s policies. That means Ludwig’s YouTube channel was temporarily banned from livestreaming.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Verge

Ludwig’s livestream was interrupted by a copyright warning days after joining YouTube

Just three days after Ludwig Ahgren left his massive Twitch following for YouTube, he was hit with what he thought was a suspension from the platform. According to a report from Kotaku, Ahgren was playing other YouTube videos during his stream, when he landed on the infamously catchy Baby Shark song. His stream was shut down shortly thereafter, giving his viewers — and himself — the impression that he was banned for violating YouTube’s copyright policies.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Drake met an old couple at a basketball game who didn’t know who he was and named them his ‘new parents’

Drake met an older couple at an NBA game who didn’t recognise him - and he soon crowned them his “new parents”.The rapper - who was sitting courtside at the Oklahoma City (OKC) Thunder and Houston Rockets game with a friend - happened to be sitting next to an older couple who didn’t realise that he was a world-known musical artist.As cameras started to show the “Certified Lover Boy,” the older gentleman appeared to ask if he was a notable person.Drake was evidently entertained with the exchange and started to laugh as he called for the camera to focus...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
411mania.com

The Rock Reacts To Photo Of Himself and Ric Flair From 1984

In a post on Twitter, Ric Flair shared a photo of himself and a 12-year-old version of The Rock from 1984. Rock responded in a post of his own and called Flair one of his heroes growing up. He wrote: “Respect, always brother. You, Dusty my dad, Muraco, Hawk, Animal,...
COMBAT SPORTS
TheWrap

What’s Next for Twitter After CEO Jack Dorsey’s Exit?

New leadership paves the way for new growth, from crypto to new subscription models, analysts say. Twitter may finally start evolving now that founder and CEO Jack Dorsey has stepped down after 16 years at the company. Besides Mark Zuckerberg, Dorsey was one of the few remaining as CEO of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Lush to deactivate Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat accounts

Lush is set to boycott Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat in a bid to raise awareness of the “serious effects of social media” on consumers’ mental health.In an announcement on Monday, 22 November, the cosmetics retailer said it will deactivate its accounts on 26 November and remain offline “until the platforms take action to provide a safer environment for users”.The move comes after The Wall Street Journal’s (WSJ) “Facebook Files”, published in September, suggested that Instagram’s parent company, Facebook, knew Instagram was a “toxic” place for many young people.According to internal slides obtained by WSJ, 32 per cent of teenage...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wcsx.com

AEW Features an amazing CM Punk vs MJF Promo

James Stewart and Mike Riley talk about the great promo that CM Punk and MJF had on AEW this week. They also talked about the direction of Bryan Danielson, Roman Reigns, and how Smackdown is telling interesting stories, if you’re watching. Wrestling Inside the Ropes is brought to you by...
WWE
dexerto.com

Player #067 from MrBeast’s Squid Game blows up on Instagram in just 5 days

Following the success of MrBeast’s viral recreation of the hit Netflix show ‘Squid Game,’ Player #067 is channeling the energy of her original counterpart and is blowing up on Instagram. Korean actress and model HoYeon Jung soared in popularity when the Netflix show first aired. The original Player #067 went...
TV & VIDEOS
937theeagle.com

Tech Talk Interview: Matt Clare

Chris and Aaron interviewed Matt Clare from Redraidersports.com. They discussed this weekend's recruiting importance, the early signing period, official visits for Tech, targeted position groups, and what all the new Head Coach hires across the country has done to recruiting.
COLLEGE SPORTS
SVG

Ludwig Has Already Been Banned From YouTube

Ludwig Ahgren has broken Twitch records in the last year, amassing an intense following online. That being said, he's no stranger to bans or controversy. The streamer has been banned from Instagram in the past, and when he was banned from YouTube earlier in 2021, the hashtag #freeludwig became popular on Twitter. Now, Ludwig has been banned from YouTube once again, just days after moving his streaming operation to the platform in an exclusive contract deal.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

